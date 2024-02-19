Grand Kyiv Ballet's GISELLE to Begin 60-date US Tour At Boston's At Emerson Colonial Theatre

Grand Kyiv Ballet is launching its 60-date Spring 2024 tour at the Emerson Colonial Theatre in Boston with the highly anticipated performance of the timeless ballet masterpiece "Giselle." This extraordinary production will showcase the mesmerizing talents of the Grand Kyiv Ballet principal dancers Kateryna Kukhar and Oleksandr "Alex" Stoianov, both hailing from the National Opera of Ukraine.

Theirs is an incredible story of resilience and inspiration. Kukhar and Stoianov, who now call Seattle their temporary home due to the conflict in Ukraine, were continents away when the war erupted. Kateryna was in Berlin with her students from the Kyiv State Ballet College, where they achieved remarkable success, winning six medals for Ukraine. Meanwhile, Alex was in France, preparing for their final performance in Menton. Just prior, they rehearsed "Giselle" together, a poignant moment amidst the turmoil unfolding back home. Originally planning to return to Kyiv, their lives were upended when they received news at 5 a.m. of the war's outbreak and bombings.

This resilient couple, parents to two children, undertook extraordinary efforts, with the help of friends and family, and worked tirelessly to evacuate their children from Ukraine. Regrettably, not all their relatives could be relocated to a fully secure location, as Kateryna's parents bravely chose to remain in Kyiv, demonstrating unwavering strength in the face of adversity.

In a commitment to cultural preservation, Grand Kyiv Ballet is proud to announce that a portion of the proceeds from this event will be directed toward the renovation efforts of the Kyiv State Choreographic College. By attending the performance, audiences not only bear witness to a captivating ballet but also contribute to the preservation and enhancement of this esteemed institution which has nurtured generations of exceptionally talented dancers.

There are 60 dates on this Spring 2024 tour, the first national tour of "Giselle" in the United States by the Grand Kyiv Ballet. Other cities on the tour include: Feb. 24, Albany, NY, Empire Center at the Kitty Carlisle Hart Theatre at The Egg; Feb. 25, Randolph, VT, Chandler Center for the Arts; Feb. 26, Stowe, VT, Spruce Peak Arts; Feb. 27, Syracuse, NY, Palace Theater on James; Feb. 28, Albany, NY, Palace Theater; Feb. 29, Wilkes-Barre, PA, F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts; March 1, Brooklyn, NY, Oceana; March 2, Trenton, NJ, War Memorial-Patriots Theater; March 3, Englewood, NJ, Bergen Performing Arts Center; March 4, Wayne, NJ, Rosen Performing Arts Center; March 5, Philadelphia, PA, Klein Center; March 6, Chicago, IL, Harris Theater; March 7, Baltimore, MD, Crown Complex; March 8, Canton, OH, Canton Palace Theatre; March 9, Brooklyn, NY, Kings Theatre; March 10, Manhattan, NY, Tribeca Performing Arts Center, Theatre 1; March 11, Virginia Beach, VA, Sandler Center for the Performing Arts; March 12, Beaufort, SC; March 13, Fort Pierce, FL, Sunrise Theater; March 14, Augusta, GA, Miller Theater; March 15, Atlanta, GA, Atlanta Symphony Hall, and March 16, Atlanta, Wingate University; March 17, Liberty, SC, Pickens County Performing Arts Center; March 18, Charlotte, NC, Booth Playhouse, Blumenthal; March 20, Houston, TX, Stafford Centre; March 21, Dallas, TX, AT&T Performing Arts Center, McDermott Hall; March 22, San Angelo, TX, San Angelo Performing Arts Center; March 23, Wichita, KS, Orpheum Theatre; March 24, Nashville, TN, Opry House; March 26, Milwaukee, WI, The Pabst Theater; March 27, Indianapolis, IN, Warren Performing Arts Center; March 28, Youngstown, OH, DeYor Performing Arts Center, Stambaugh Auditorium; March 29, Wabash, IN, Eagles Theatre; April 1, Poplar Bluff, MO, Tinnin Fine Arts Center; April 2, Kansas City, MO, Kansas City Repertory Theatre/Copaken Mainstage; April 3, Wichita, KS, Century II Performing Arts & Convention Center; April 4, Pueblo, CO, Pueblo Convention Center; April 6, Chicago, IL, Chicago Theatre; April 7, Eau Claire, WI, Pablo Center; April 8, Coralville, IA; April 11, Hayward, CA, Chabot College; April 13, San Luis Obispo, CA, Performing Arts Center of San Luis Obispo (PACSLO); April 14, Los Angeles, CA, Wilshire Ebell Theatre; April 19, Cheyenne, WY, Cheyenne Civic Center; April 20, Bend, OR, Tower Theater; April 21, Portland, OR, Newmark Theatre; and May 3, Tacoma, WA, Pantages Theatre.

"Giselle" has stood the test of time, captivating global audiences for more than 180 years. Recognized as one of the greatest dramatic love stories ever told, the ballet recounts the tale of Giselle and the Willis, young unmarried girls betrayed by their lovers who meet their untimely demise. Overwhelmed by sorrow and anger, they transform into the malevolent Willis, seeking retribution and settling scores. Thirty-five dancers will perform in this tour of "Giselle," with 25 of the dancers from Ukraine. Choreography by J. Perraut, J. Coralli, and M. Petipa and musical composition by Adolphe Adam, libretto by T. Gautier, J. Saint-Georges, J. Coralli, based on De l'Allemagne by H. Heine.

Alex and Kateryna landed in Seattle in large part to Vera Altunina and her family. Vera runs the International Ballet Academy in Bellevue, WA. International Ballet Academy | Professional Dance Academy in Bellevue (intballetacademy.org).

