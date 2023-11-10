Gold Dust Orphans to Present New Holiday Show THE ROCKY MENORAH CHRISTMAS SHOW

It's Christmastime in Boston and that can mean only one thing: Ryan Landry and the Gold Dust Orphans are back in town with a brand new musical, to be presented at the Iron Wolf Theatre at the South Boston Lithuanian Citizens Association (368 West Broadway, 3rd Floor), running from November 30 through December 23. This year promises to be the rocking-est holiday yet as the Orphans dive face first into a classic rock musical, bringing their signature satirical style and– of course– more than a bit of holiday cheer. THE ROCKY MENORAH CHRISTMAS SHOW is a rocking, rolling, and rollicking romp that is sure to delight Gold Dust Orphans audiences like never before.

Brad Keebler and Janet Winky are about to receive a rude awakening. Being Christian elves, they have been raised to believe that the entire world shares their “one true faith” and that their version of Christmas is the only holiday worth celebrating! Boy, are they in for a surprise! When their sled breaks down outside of “Temple Shmemple” they meet mad scientist, Dr. Hermione P. Grinchley; her servants, Gift Wrap and Fuschia; Clarisse, the tap dancing reindeer; Rudy the Red; Rocky the Ready; and yes, even their former employer, Santa Claus– now in a wheelchair due to a mysterious sledding accident! Not only that, but that semi-human horror herself, Marjorie Taylor Greene, plans to wipe out what she considers to be “a planet full of dirty liberals” and blame it all on you know who! Through these various interactions, Brad and Janet are forced to consider the true meaning of Christmas and what it means to be human. Will they learn their lesson and stop Marjorie Taylor Greene from mass destruction? Come to THE ROCKY MENORAH CHRISTMAS SHOW to find out!

This star-studded cast contains Orphans fan favorites and dazzling newcomers alike! Audiences will cheer on the return of Landry himself as Grinchley, as well as Scott Martino, Tim Lawton, Gina Carmela, Joey Pelletier, Corey Desjardins, and Sarah Jones. They will gasp at the sheer talent and starpower brought by newcomers Marissa Miller, Peter Romagna, Brittany Rolfs, and burlesque performer Spookey. As if that wasn't enough, your narrators for the evening will be Boston Public Radio's own Jim Braude and Margery Egan (in puppet form of course)! “The Brookline Sisters” (Tad McKitterick, Lizette Morris, Taryn Lane, Gina Carmela) will lend their harmonious voices to the story as well, partying alongside Grinchley and her crew. The Snowcone Dancers (Briana Scafidi, Alex Davis, Taryn Lane, Kaedon Gray, Spookey) fuel the fire with their high kicks and tricks – and you may even see a few high-flying circus stunts to boot.

This year's extravaganza reunites the crackerjack creative team behind the Orphans last completely sold out holiday show, including Ryan Landry (the auteur), Scott Martino (the innovative set and costume designer), Matthew Brian Cost (the out-of-this-atmosphere lighting designer), Tad McKitterick and Tim Lawton (the music directors with the golden ears), Briana Scafidi (the brilliant choreographer), and Kiki Samko (the strident director). This year, they've cooked up an even more delicious treat for audiences– a Rocky Menorah Show like nothing the world has ever seen! Of course, as usual, it's raunchy, edgy, and fun, but at some point it may even bring a bittersweet tear to your eye! And at the end of the day, you can rest assured that through it all, we will leave you (like a good masseur) with a happy ending! So get your tickets at BrownPaperTickets.com (Click Here) before they inevitably sell out and you are left out in the cold until the Orphans return next Christmas!

PERFORMANCE DETAILS:

“THE ROCKY MENORAH

CHRISTMAS SHOW"

By Ryan Landry

WHEN:

November 30th through 23rd ONLY!

Thursday, Friday, and Saturday nights at 7:30pm

(Yes, all Night shows now begin at 7:30!)

Saturday and Sunday Matinees at 4:00pm

(Yes, all Matinees now begin at 4:00pm!)

WHERE:

The Iron Wolf Theatre

Upstairs at the Lithuanian Club

368 West Broadway

South Boston, MA 02127

HOW MUCH:

$59.99 General Admission / $69.99 V.I.P. Reserved Seating/

$100 Premium Seating

As always, tickets can be purchased on brownpapertickets.com

Here is the link:

Click Here