Gold Dust Orphans Will Return With A GRINCHLEY CHRISTMAS CAROL in December

Just in time for the holidays, "A GRINCHLEY CHRISTMAS CAROL" (running December 2 - December 19 only) marks the long-awaited return to live performance for this beloved Boston troupe after a more than lengthy hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

It also marks the return of Hermione P. Grinchley, (Ryan Landry) the most loathsome villainess since Donald J. Trump! A woman so grabby and greedy she makes Ebenezer Scrooge look like Mother Teresa! A hag so green and ghastly only the Grinch HIMSELF would marry her! And upon doing so, even HE dropped dead!

As per usual, the show is big, bawdy and most of all FUN! Featuring all sorts of new songs and dances, new costumes and characters, this one is guaranteed to shine like the star at the top of your tree! And where is all this happening? Why at the Orphans' gorgeous new theatre, of course! The newly renovated (yet confidently historic) Iron Wolf Theatre to be exact! Located within the massive Lithuanian Club in lovely South Boston!

The story: After swiping Christmas, our villain, the old boozehound Mrs. Grinchley once again steps into Mr. Scrooge's legendary seal skin slippers and reluctantly travels through her grossly checkered past, her absolutely rancid present, and finally deep into her most gruesome future! As she goes, one can only hope that she too may learn the true meaning of Christmas.

Peppered with puppets and sprinkled with glitter and merriment "A Grinchley Christmas Carol" is a certified celebration that is sure to make your heart grow three sizes-or at the very least-make you laugh your tits off!

The star-studded cast includes: Ryan Landry, Scott Martino, Delta Miles, Tim Lawton, Bubbles Goldberg, Sarah Jones, Nathaniel Hamilton, Laurie Roop Singletary, Corey Desjardins, Taryn Lane, Mark Leahy, Rowan Curran, Gina Carmela and Gary Croteau. "The Glitter Twins" will once again create a cartoon wonderland of breathtaking sets and costumes. And all will be lit by our newly minted Orphan, Matthew Brian Cost! (Like Matthew, this show will be a feast for the eyes!) Naturally, the great Kiki Samko returns to direct the production, her fourth with the company, while Delta Miles takes the reins as choreographer and Tim Lawton returns as musical director.

"We couldn't be more excited to bring the company back to our home at the Iron Wolf Theatre," says Samko. "After the last year and a half, I think the whole world could use a dose of 'Landryland'. We can't wait to laugh with all of you again."

As you may or may not know, The Iron Wolf Theatre became the Orphans new home in 2019, after more than two decades at Machine Night Club which has thankfully been demolished. Longtime Orphan, Tim Lawton had this to say ..."Our new theatre offers parking, a full bar, and far more space for the company to entertain our audiences! What more could you want?!"

One thing audiences might want is to know that they are safe, covid-wise. Therefore, as we sally forth, the Gold Dust Orphans have dedicated themselves to taking the necessary precautions that will keep our audiences and creative team safe until this shitshow is behind us.

PLEASE NOTE: To attend the show, ALL guests must provide proof of vaccination or a negative covid-19 test taken within the last 72 hours. These will be checked at the door, along with tickets. (As far as masking goes, we will be following all city and state guidelines as they pertain to masking indoors at time of performance.)

Tickets for "A Grinchley Christmas Carol" are on sale now at BrownPaperTickets.com (https://grinchleycarol.bpt.me)