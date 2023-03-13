Gloucester Stage Announces New Artistic Director and 2023 Season

The Gloucester Stage Board of Directors has announced the appointment of Rebecca Bradshaw as the Company's new Artistic Director after an extensive nationwide search process.

As Artistic Director, Rebecca will join Managing Director Christopher Griffith in working with GSC's Board and staff on shared goals that strengthen the theater's commitment to presenting socially relevant and intellectually stimulating works with powerful, uplifting, intriguing, and inspiring productions and performances. Rebecca takes over the role from the Award-winning Actress and Director Paula Plum, who has been serving as the theater's Interim Artistic Director since Robert Walsh stepped down following the 2021 season.

"Rebecca has been appointed from an exceptionally strong array of candidates." shared Managing Director Christopher Griffith. "We are incredibly pleased to have Rebecca leading the artistic vision of Gloucester Stage, bringing the experience of an acclaimed directing and producing career. I am especially grateful to have a business partner with such a strong commitment to the artistic community, championing diverse voices, and theater education."

"I am thrilled to be back in a theatre community I hold so dear and to have the opportunity to become part of the thriving arts and culture scene in Gloucester. As a leader, I hope to build upon the foundation of GSC's past while continuing to challenge and inspire audiences to come," said Rebecca Bradshaw on her appointment as Artistic Director.

Rebecca Bradshaw built her career in Boston as a theatre director, producer, educator, casting director, and advocate. She has directed full productions for the Huntington Theatre Company, Kitchen Theatre Company, Lyric Stage, The Nora Theatre Company, SpeakEasy Stage, Greater Boston Stage Company, A.R.T. Institute, Emerson College, Bridge Rep of Boston, Central Square Theatre/MIT, Weston Drama Workshop, The Umbrella Center for the Arts, Fresh Ink Theatre, among others. Bradshaw spent eight seasons at the Huntington Theatre Company, where she handled line producing, casting, and developing new work. She is a part of the Affiliated Faculty of Emerson College teaching directing and producing, and has taught casting seminars at Harvard University, Suffolk University, Boston University, Brandeis University, Lesley University, and Boston Conservatory. She comes to Gloucester Stage after most recently acting as the Producing Artistic Director at the Kitchen Theatre Company in Ithaca, NY. Bradshaw is a proud member of the Stage Directors and Choreographers union.

"I have worked with Rebecca Bradshaw as a director and colleague and we could not have asked for a more savvy, capable and artistically gifted person to lead Gloucester Stage. She is a person of experience, talent and integrity," shared Paula Plum, Gloucester Stage's Interim Artistic Director. "Along with Rebecca's appointment, I am alsobeyond thrilled with our selection of plays this year for Gloucester Stage which were chosen with JOY in mind - joy in the narrative, and joy in the process of storytelling. Each play has wit and humor that will entertain and also provoke and inspire."

From a classic comedic masterpiece to a contemporary thriller to a compelling Pulitzer Prize finalist drama, and world premiere of epic proportions, Gloucester Stage's 2023 season mixes diverse storytelling and representation of multiple voices designed to engage and entertain audiences while expanding the boundaries of the local theater landscape.

Gloucester Stage will open its 44th Season with a fresh take on Noël Coward's (Blithe Spirit) iconic 1930 comedy PRIVATE LIVES, Tony Award and Drama Desk Winner for Best Revival, from June 2 to 25. Directed by award-winning director, educator and actor, Diego Arciniegas, this uproarious timeless romantic comedy, set in a sophisticated world of cocktails, glamour, and sparkling repartee follows the ups, downs, and all-arounds of passion and betrayal.

Marking its regional premiere at GSC from July 7 to 23 will be Zora Howard's (Premature) award-winning play STEWdirected by Rosalind Bevan making her GSC directing debut. The 2021 Pulitzer Prize Finalist for Drama is a hilarious and haunting drama that explores the unbreakable bond between three generations of Black women and reveals the power that loss holds over our lives when we refuse to share it with others.

GSC continues to ring in the season with THE DING DONGS, a dark comedy thriller by Cape Cod playwright Brenda Withers (The Office, Matt & Ben, Cyrano), from August 11 to 27. Part lesson in how power evolves and how intimidation works, this absurdist comedy directed by incoming Artistic Director, Rebecca Bradshaw, makes clear through wit and wordplay that strangers at the door, although they may seem perfectly normal, may turn out to be not only strange but dangerous.

In celebration of Gloucester's 400+ Celebration, Gloucester Stage has commissioned local playwright John Minigan(Sleepy Hollow, Queen of Sad Mischance, Noir Hamlet) to write TALL TALES FROM BLACKBURN TAVERN, based on folklore from Gloucester's 400-year history. A world premiere of epic proportions, directed by award-winning director, educator, actor, and producer Bryn Boice, this production will bring to life the infamous Gloucester Sea Serpent, the unheard-of Ghost Army of 1712 fought off by Ebenezer Babson, and the secrets from the Witches of Dogtown. A devised piece employing projections and puppets to tell these larger-than-life fish tales, audiences of all ages will revel in the magic of this Cape Ann community's oral history. Bringing the season to a close, the play runs from September 1 - 24.

The 2023 Season at Gloucester Stage has been made possible by the Shubert Foundation and the Applied Materials Foundation. All performances, unless noted, are Wednesday and Thursday at 7:30 pm, Friday and Saturday at 8:00 pm and Saturday and Sunday at 3:00 pm at Gloucester Stage Company located at 267 East Main Street, Gloucester. Tickets to the Gloucester Stage 2023 season are on sale starting April 1st.

Single Ticket prices range from $15 to $67 with discounts available for seniors, young professionals under 35, military families, college students, youth under 18 years of age, EBT Card holders, and Cape Ann residents. For detailed ticket information visit www.gloucesterstage.com. Tickets available for sale starting April 1st.

Season Packages are on sale now and start at $199 for 4 tickets to use for any mainstage performance and include early access to seating, no fees, and free ticket exchanges. Packages can be purchased or renewed by calling the Box Office at 978.281.4433 or at gloucesterstage.com/subscribe.

For additional information, contact The Box Office, located at 267 East Main Street, Gloucester or can be reached at 978.281.4433 or boxoffice@gloucesterstage.com.