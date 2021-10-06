Gil Rose and Boston Modern Orchestra Project Receive Gramophone Special Achievement Award

Conductor Gil Rose and Boston Modern Orchestra Project today received a Special Achievement Award from Gramophone Magazine for their 2021 Gramophone Classical Music Awards.

The award honors the organization and its founder for their contributions to the artform through nearly 100 recordings over 25 seasons.

Said BMOP Founder and Artistic Director Gil Rose of the award: "I founded BMOP 25 years ago, to perform and record symphonic music from the last 100 years, with a focus on American music. It's a unique mission for an ensemble of our size, and we wanted to create a flexible and adaptive new model for how an orchestra can interact with both composers and audiences. Recording has always been a key part of our mission as it allows us preserve music across a wide spectrum of styles, and also lets the composers of the future hear what's come before them, as they continue to push our art form forward."



For more info, visit: https://gramophone.co.uk/.