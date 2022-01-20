George's to Host Thump & Soul Thursdays

GEORGE'S has been a Brockton staple for decades as a gathering place for friends and fine cuisine. When new owner, Hamilton Rodriguez took over the landmark-like venue, his vision was to keep the same community flavor, but expand the quality and quantity of entertainment available at the spot. "I didn't just want music, but music and performing arts of quality that reflect the cultures of my customers." The results: comedy on wednesdays, live Cape Verdean Creole music on the weekends, and now, in partnership with Polyphonic Studios, Thump & Soul Thursdays; offering The MIXER offering the best of Afrobeats, House, Nu-Jazz, and Rare Groove spun by The Maestro ZYG 808 on 1st, 2nd, and 4th Thursdays and THIRD THURSDAYS SUPPER CLUB, offering an all-you-can-eat buffet and live soul and jazz by The GroovaLottos.

The ZYG 808, as a DJ, has been a rising figure on the local music and club scene with his popular "The THUMP & SOUL Clap" Saturday mix show podcast as well as his mobile dance parties of the same name. Rodriguez was interested in bringing The ZYG 808 into his vision when he heard the young man's set and noticed that it appealed to a more sophisticated audience. "That's the kind of feel good vibe we want here," said Rodriguez.

George's is located at 228 Belmont St, Brockton, MA (Rte 123). Doors open at 6 pm and performances begin at about 7pm. For more information visit http://thegroovalottos.com or call 508-588-4231