Gauthier Dance//Dance Company Theaterhaus Stuttgart to Return to Jacob's Pillow in July

In the third week of Jacob’s Pillow Dance Festival 2023, Germany-based Gauthier Dance//Dance Company Theaterhaus Stuttgart will return to Jacob’s Pillow, July 12-16. Week 3 of the Festival will also feature performances on the outdoor Henry J. Leir Stage, including Ananya Dance Theatre on July 12, Versa-Style Dance Company on July 13, and AXIS Dance Company on July 14-16. Tickets for all performances are now on sale.

In addition to these onsite performances, two PillowTalks will be offered free of charge in Blake’s Barn. Saturday’s talk explores a lavishly illustrated new book that documents the 2018 Williams College Museum of Art exhibition, Dance We Must, while a current exhibition digs deeper into issues raised by costumes representing diverse cultures. On Sunday, there will be a PillowTalk Screening of PS Dance! THE NEXT GENERATION, created by filmmaker Nel Shelby and dance ambassador Jody Gottfried Arnhold. This acclaimed documentary follows Ann Biddle as she takes dance into the Northampton public schools.

Jacob’s Pillow welcomes Versa-Style Dance Company back to the Berkshires to lead a hip hop community workshop in Pittsfield on July 12 from 6-7:30pm, exploring the foundations of the style, rhythm, and timing of movements, grooves, vocabulary, and cultural and historical contexts. A Dance Education Laboratory (DEL) at Jacob’s Pillow Workshop examining the work of Eric Gauthier will take place on July 15 from 10am-1pm. Gauthier Dance will also lead a workshop open to all dance levels of those ages 16+ on Sunday as part of the Workshops with Festival Artists series. Registration for all workshops can be found at Click Here.

The Jacob’s Pillow On the Road series returns, bringing free performances across Berkshire County. Just Sole! Street Dance Theater Company and Berkshire-region dance artists will perform in Great Barrington on July 14 as part of Berkshire Busk! and then travel to Becket on July 15, and North Adams on July 16. Lead support for On the Road is generously provided by Mill Town Foundation.

“This week we will finally host the return of Gauthier Dance. They took the Shawn by storm in 2016 and were set to return in 2020 when the pandemic hit,” said Pamela Tatge, Jacob’s Pillow Executive and Artistic Director. “We now have the chance to celebrate their 15th Anniversary with a sensational program that culminates in Ohad Naharin’s signature work Minus 16. At the same time, we host the Pillow debut of San Francisco’s AXIS Dance Company, an ensemble of disabled, non-disabled and neurodiverse dancers who have been making magic on stage for the past 35 years; they are going to look glorious performing on the Leir Stage against the backdrop of the Berkshire hills!”

Gauthier Dance//Dance Company Theaterhaus Stuttgart’s program will include works by Gauthier, Sharon Eyal (co-founder, co-artistic director and choreographer of L-E-V Dance Company), and international choreographers Nacho Duato and Hofesh Shechter. The performance will culminate in Minus 16 by Ohad Naharin (former Artistic Director, now House Choreographer of Batsheva), a wildly popular work not seen at the Pillow for 20 years.

At Jacob’s Pillow, Ananya Dance Theatre will perform the work Nün Gherāo: Surrounded by Salt, a historical and political work developed in a 2022 Pillow Lab residency. The work encompasses the spirit of unwavering resistance, tremendous love, and promise of transformation, together.

Versa-Style returns to the Pillow for one night only on July 13, performing Box of Hope, a work that fuses the vintage sounds of R&B and Motown and uses authentic, expressive Hip Hop dance to explore the root of the inequalities and hardships in today’s volatile social climate, specifically within underserved African American and Latinx communities.

AXIS Dance Company will make their Jacob’s Pillow debut performing Flutter by Robin Dekkers, Historias Rotas by Artistic Director Nadia Adame, and Desiderata by Asun Noales. The Bay Area-based company performs productions that widen perspectives and redefine dance and disability. ASL interpretation will be provided during the pre-show talk, the curtain speeches, and post-show Q&A—all of which will be held on the outdoor Henry J. Leir Stage, in the same location as the performance. This outdoor performance space is wheelchair accessible, and has been recently renovated to feature pathways that include MobiMats, stairs with handrails covering rough terrain, and paved pathways to ADA compliant seating. Accessible public restrooms are located on the Pillow grounds with ADA compliant fixtures. Golf cart transportation between the parking lots and the Henry J. Leir Stage is available before and after performances. To express accessibility needs in advance of your visit, or for any questions about accessibility at Jacob’s Pillow, please call 413.243.0745 or email boxoffice@jacobspillow.org so that we can do our best to accommodate you.

ABOUT GAUTHIER DANCE//DANCE COMPANY THEATERHAUS STUTTGART

Based in Germany, Gauthier Dance//Dance Company Theaterhaus Stuttgart, the first contemporary resident dance company in Stuttgart, is a young, dynamic company of versatile artists known for their thrilling performances of contemporary choreography from around the world. Founded by dancer, choreographer, and musician Eric Gauthier, who originally hails from Canada, the company is returning to the Pillow to celebrate its 15th anniversary.

Gauthier Dance’s community outreach has pioneered a repertoire of works that can be presented in small spaces, bringing contemporary dance to hospitals, youth centers, and retirement homes. They quickly established themselves on the German dance scene and have long since become an international brand.

Theaterhaus Stuttgart is a unique cultural center, presenting theater, dance, music, comedy, cabaret, political discussion, literature, and more to its four stages.

ABOUT ANANYA DANCE THEATRE

A leading contemporary dance company in the global arts and social justice movement, Ananya Dance Theatre is composed of cultural activists and BIPOC women, womxn, and femme artists who believe in the transformative power of dance. The company’s work sits on the intersection of community, social justice, and artistic excellence. Their dancing stories highlight the lives and dreams of women that are not seen in the cultural mainstream by empowering women’s voices and building an understanding around social justice and the arts.

Their artistic work unfolds through Yorchhā™, a unique movement aesthetic of contemporary dance that draws on traditional Odissi, the martial art Chhau, and Vinyāsa Yoga, and a social justice choreographic methodology, to celebrate a transnational feminist practice. In dancing stories where the lives and dreams of typically marginalized communities occupy the center, they build understanding about arts and social justice and empower artistic voices.

ABOUT VERSA-STYLE

Founded in 2005 by Los Angeles natives and co-artistic directors Jackie “Miss Funk” Lopez and Leigh “Breeze-Lee” Foaad, Versa-Style Dance Company was created to promote, empower and celebrate the artistry of hip hop and street dance culture. “Versa-Style” was coined to represent street dance’s versatility while honoring its origins, power, and beauty.

Their mission is to empower marginalized and underserved communities through Hip Hop’s movement and culture. Versa-Style choreographs innovative concert dance, representing messages of diversity, equity, and inclusion both on the stage and within communities.

Consisting of committed, highly skilled street dance artists and educators representative of the diversity and beautiful complexity of Los Angeles, Versa-Style Dance Company harnesses the exhilarating energy of street dance onto the concert stage for an unforgettable evening of dance.

ABOUT AXIS DANCE COMPANY

Based in the San Francisco Bay Area and led by Artistic Director Nadia Adame and Managing Director Danae Rees, AXIS Dance Company is one of the nation’s most acclaimed ensembles of disabled and non-disabled performers. Founded in 1987, AXIS Dance Company has created world-class performances that challenge perceptions and redefine conventions. Their three pillars of artistry, engagement, and advocacy define how the company strives to create a radically inclusive world and dance sector that is rid of any barriers to showcase the beauty of difference.

The New York Times wrote, “AXIS’s work instructs the viewer in how to appreciate it, and the lesson is delivered with cogent force.” In addition to their extensive touring and performances, AXIS provides integrated dance education and outreach programs, building paths to dance education for disabled and non-disabled people of all ages and experiences.

Jacob’s Pillow Connections

Gauthier Dance//Dance Company Theaterhaus Stuttgart made their Pillow debut in 2015, which was also the company’s U.S. debut. They returned in 2016, performing works by Johan Inger, Itzik Galili, Cayetano Soto, and Mauro Bigonzetti.

Ananya Dance Theatre completed a Pillow Lab residency in March 2022, where they developed the work that will be performed at Jacob’s Pillow this summer.

Versa-Style debuted with the Pillow in 2022 as part of the On the Road free performance series, where they performed Origins of Hip Hop in North Adams. They returned to the Pillow in February 2023 to perform in local schools and at the Boys & Girls Club of Pittsfield.

PERFORMANCE & TICKET DETAILS

Gauthier Dance//Dance Company Theaterhaus Stuttgart

July 12-16, Wed., Thurs. and Sat. at 8pm; Fri.-Sun. at 2pm

Ted Shawn Theatre

Tickets from $60

Tickets are on sale now

Ananya Dance Theatre

Wed., July 12, 6pm

Henry J. Leir Stage

Choose What You Pay

Tickets are on sale now

Versa-Style

Thu., July 13, 6pm

Henry J. Leir Stage

Choose What You Pay

Tickets are on sale now

AXIS Dance Company

July 14-15 at 6pm; July 16 at 12pm

Henry J. Leir Stage

Tickets $45

Tickets are on sale now

ALSO THIS WEEK

Community Workshop in Pittsfield - Versa-Style Dance Company

Wed., July 12, 6-7:30pm

FREE

Join Los Angeles-based dance company Versa-Style and learn the fundamentals of Hip Hop dance. This workshop will explore the foundations of the style, including the rhythm and timing of movements, grooves, vocabulary, and cultural and historical contexts. Participants will engage these fundamentals in choreography and freestyle. Open to all ages and abilities. Pre-registration is strongly encouraged. Common Room, Zion Lutheran Church, Pittsfield.

Jacob’s Pillow On the Road at Berkshire Busk!

Fri., July 14, 7pm in Great Barrington

FREE

Just Sole! performs with Berkshire Busk! as part of the Pillow’s free On the Road performance series. Just Sole! was founded in Philadelphia in 2010 by Kyle "JustSole" Clark and Dinita "Queen Dinita" Clark. The mission of the group is to use hip hop dance (street dance) of all styles theatrically to inspire, empower, innovate, and motivate others to embrace their story and individuality while teaching the culture and history of hip hop dance. Berkshire-region dance artists to be announced. Jacob’s Pillow On the Road dates and locations subject to change.

Jacob’s Pillow On the Road

Sat., July 15, 5pm in Becket

FREE

Just Sole! Street Dance Theater Company and Berkshire-region dance artists to be announced. Event times to be announced; Jacob’s Pillow On the Road dates and locations subject to change.

PillowTalk: Dance We Must

Sat., July 15, 4pm

Blake’s Barn

FREE

A lavishly illustrated new book documents this 2018 Williams College Museum of Art exhibition, while a current exhibition digs deeper into issues raised by costumes representing diverse cultures.

Dance Education Laboratory (DEL) Mini-Workshop at Jacob’s Pillow: Gauthier Dance

Sat., July 15, 10am-1pm

$49

Examine the work of dancer, choreographer, and musician Eric Gauthier of Gauthier Dance in this interactive movement-based workshop. DEL at Jacob’s Pillow connects dance educators, college dance students, classroom teachers, and professional dancers to the DEL model of dance education—situated alongside Jacob’s Pillow’s year-round resources as a center for dance research and development. Financial assistance and student discounts available. To register, visit Click Here. Workshop registrants offered a 20% discount to same-day performances in the Ted Shawn Theatre. Pay via online pre-registration.

Jacob’s Pillow On the Road

Sun., July 16, 3pm in North Adams

FREE

Just Sole! Street Dance Theater Company and Berkshire-region dance artists to be announced. Event times to be announced; Jacob’s Pillow On the Road dates and locations subject to change.

Workshop with Festival Artists: Gauthier Dance

Sun., July 16, 10-11:30am

Open to all dance experience levels, ages 16+

Anyone can dance—and dancing simply makes you happy! Join Eric Gauthier and Luis Eduardo Sayago of Gauthier Dance in this workshop designed to get you moving. Neither perfection nor proficiency are required. This workshop is about feeling the body with a new awareness. Following a thorough warm-up, participants are encouraged to contribute suggestions and movement sequences to choreography. The result is a choreography that is as individual as the workshop group—and an unforgettable shared experience.

PillowTalk Screening: PS Dance! THE NEXT GENERATION

Sun., July 16, 4pm

Blake’s Barn

FREE

Created by filmmaker Nel Shelby and dance ambassador Jody Gottfried Arnhold, this acclaimed documentary follows Ann Biddle as she takes dance into the Northampton public schools.

In Studio Observation in The School

Perles Family Studio

Quiet observation of classes and rehearsals inside the Perles Family Studio will be open from 10:45am-12:15 p.m. and 2:30-4pm, Tuesday through Friday, June 20–Aug. 18, on a first come, first served basis. In the case of inclement weather, School observation hours will not be held.

FESTIVAL 2023 EXHIBITS & ARCHIVES—ONGOING

Welcoming the World

Blake’s Barn

Tuesday-Sunday, noon through final curtain

FREE

From the first international artists who performed here in the 1940s to today, Jacob's Pillow has long

worked to connect audiences with all kinds of dance. As people now emerge from extended isolation,

the need for cultural exchange is keener than ever. Using historic photos and moving images that span

the globe and transcend time, this exhibition demonstrates the wide-ranging definition of dance that has always epitomized the Pillow's worldview. Co-curated by Tanisha Jones, Hari Krishnan, and Norton Owen.

Envisioning a Theater

Ted Shawn Theatre Lobby

Open daily, noon through final curtain

FREE

An international team of architects and designers/consultants are now busily planning a new Doris Duke Theatre to re-imagine the beloved structure consumed by fire in 2020. On display here are color

renderings, a scale model, video simulations, and other resources to help audiences visualize this

exciting new building project and its design process. With a projected opening in summer 2025, the Doris Duke Theatre is envisioned as a versatile home for dance-making and performance in the 21

st century. Co-curated by Katy Dammers and Norton Owen.

Fantasy Meets Reality: The Far East Tour

Ted Shawn Theatre Lobby

Tuesday-Sunday, noon through final curtain

FREE

Denishawn’s Asian tour in 1925-26 proved pivotal in the artistic evolution of Ted Shawn and Ruth St.

Denis, as their famous oriental dance fantasies encountered authentic Asian dances and audiences.

Shawn and St. Denis spent months studying with local artists, buying up hordes of set and costume

pieces. Their return set off a renaissance of Western interest in authentic Asian dance, opening doors for Asian and Asian American artists. Today, costumes from the Far East Tour challenge us to grapple with how to share culture with integrity. Co-curated by Phil Chan and Caroline Hamilton.

Online Exhibit: Jacob’s Pillow Dance Interactive

This evolving online resource features breathtaking video highlights of Pillow performances from the

early 1930s through today, with an expanded section of multimedia essays featuring talks, photos, and

other exclusive content organized into various themes. danceinteractive.jacobspillow.org.

Jacob’s Pillow Archives/Norton Owen Reading Room

Blake’s Barn

Tuesday-Sunday, noon through final curtain

FREE

This spacious, informal library and reading room allows visitors to view videos, browse through books, access the Pillow's computer catalog, or peruse permanent collections of Pillow programs and

photographs from the Archives. The Reading Room and new Special Collections Room also feature recent donations and more archival treasures from the Stephan Driscoll Collection.





ABOUT JACOB’S PILLOW:

