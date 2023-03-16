GRUESOME PLAYGROUND INJURIES Opens Chatham Players One Weekend Only Series March 24-26  

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Directed by Toledo, the play stars Brooke Harrsch as Kayleen and Yves Turgeon as Doug.

Mar. 16, 2023  

"Gruesome Playground Injuries" by Rajiv Joseph, explores the lives of two best friends as they navigate the complications of growing up and growing apart over the span of thirty years.

As the memories unfold, Kayleen and Doug learn that the scars of growing pains are both physical and emotional. Director Katie Toledo added she is "honored to be frontiering this new series at Chatham. We've been given an immense creative opportunity by the company to delve into the intricacies of script on our own terms. It's been thrilling to see it come together on the Chatham stage."

Performance dates are March 24th & 25th at 8pm and March 26th at 7pm.

Directed by Toledo, the play stars Brooke Harrsch as Kayleen and Yves Turgeon as Doug. The production stage manager is Ellie Leick.

One Weekend Only is Chatham Community Players' newest black box offering. These shows have smaller casts, smaller sets, and are staged up close to the audience. These productions burn bright - but only for a very short time.

Chatham Players has an over 100-year history of producing high quality shows, and we're proud to add to the theater's annual offerings - providing a dedicated place for plays that might not be selected for our mainstage - because they are small, because they are intense, because they aren't everyone's cup of tea," explained co-producer, Sarah Pharaon

All performances are at the Chatham Playhouse, 23 North Passaic Avenue, in Chatham. Tickets are $20.

Rounding out the One Weekend Only Series team is co-producer Steve Ruskin, production advisor Joelle Bochner, technical advisor Diane Giangreco, community liaisons Anne & Matt McCarthy and publicity manager Emily Miller.

We are excited to welcome audiences into the Chatham Playhouse for our inaugural season. To quote our beloved William Shakespeare, "though she be but little, she is fierce." We cannot wait for you to experience this fierce little play.

Tickets can be purchased at our Box Office or Online. To access the theater's online ticketing service, go to ccp.booktix.com. The service is available 24 hours a day and tickets can be purchased online up until three hours prior to curtain on the day of a performance. For information regarding box office hours, please call the box office at (973) 635-7363. Patrons with special needs requiring seating accommodations should contact the Playhouse at least 24 hours prior to the performance. Without prior notice, accommodations cannot be guaranteed.

The Chatham Community Players has been entertaining residents of Morris County and the surrounding area since 1922. The organization's mission is to produce high-quality theater for a diverse audience, while elevating its standard of excellence and providing a creative outlet with educational opportunities and outreach programs. For more information, including details of CCP's upcoming 2023-2024 season, visit www.chathamplayers.org. Funding has been made possible in part by Morris Arts through the New Jersey State Council on the Arts/Department of State, a Partner Agency of the National Endowment for the Arts.




GRUESOME PLAYGROUND INJURIES Opens Chatham Players One Weekend Only Series March 24-26  
