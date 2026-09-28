GLOW Hartford Holiday Light Festival to Return This Holiday Season

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Glow Hartford will return to the Connecticut Convention Center November 20 through December 23, 2026, transforming the venue into a Christmas Carnival filled with a million twinkling lights, interactive experiences, carnival games, seasonal food and drink, festive entertainment and family-friendly holiday fun.

Tickets are now on sale, with a limited-time Early Bird offer providing savings of up to 40% off tickets to select dates. This is the biggest discount of the season. The limited-time offer expires Nov. 4. For full details on the offer, visit https://hartford.glowgardens.com/save40.

Larger-than-life illuminated displays inspired by classic carnival attractions including a Ferris wheel, carousel, circus tent, cannonball and kissing booth will create colorful backdrops and photo opportunities throughout the experience.

New This Year: Play Your Way Through the Christmas Carnival

Beyond the lights, the 2026 experience adds a new interactive element to the holiday adventure. Guests can complete mini games throughout Glow Hartford, collecting stamps on their carnival ticket along the way before stopping by the ticket booth for a special surprise.

A complimentary audio guide will add another layer to the experience as families play their way through the carnival, with activities celebrating Laughter, Creativity, Kindness, Teamwork and Holiday Spirit.

Returning Glow Hartford favorites round out the experience, including interactive light gardens and illuminated structures, carnival games, the trackless “Glow-comotive” train, seasonal food and drinks, a festive holiday market and a free photo with Santa – all included as part of the holiday celebration.

Glow Hartford offers families and friends the chance to enjoy the spectacle of the season completely indoors at the Connecticut Convention Center. Timed-entry tickets help manage crowd flow, but once inside, guests are welcome to explore Glow at their own pace. The experience takes approximately two hours to complete, though visitors may stay and enjoy the festivities until closing.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 33 Days 10 Hrs 09 Min 48 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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