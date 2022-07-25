GARY Opens This Month in Wellfleet

Wellfleet Harbor Actors Theater presents Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus, by Taylor Mac. Performances are Tuesdays through Saturdays, July 29 - August 19 at 8:00 p.m. on the Julie Harris Stage. Preview performances at 7:30 p.m. on July 27 and 28 are discounted and open to the public. Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus stars Lacy Allen, A.J. Clauss, and Layla Khoshnoudi, directed by R.J. Tolan.

Set during the fall of the Roman Empire, Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus picks up where Shakespeare's blood-soaked tale left off: the coup has ended, the country has been stolen by madmen, and there are casualties everywhere. Two servants are tasked with cleaning up the mess and sorting through what remains of humanity in this bloody, brash, and bawdy comedy from one of contemporary theater's most imaginative voices. It's only the year 400-but it feels like the end of the world. Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus was a 2019 Tony Award nominee for Best Play.

Content Advisory: This production contains adult language and humor, and simulated vomit and gore. Parents are strongly cautioned that some content may not be suitable for children.

Lacy Allen (Carol) Past W.H.A.T. shows: Five Times in One Night and Lenin's Embalmers. Some NYC credits: NY Times Critics Pick: Inanimate (The Flea), Puffs (New World Stages). She's currently figuring out LA and the world of TV/Film. www.thelacyallen.com

AJ Clauss (Janice) is a current member of Youngblood, the Obie award-winning playwright group at the Ensemble Studio Theatre in NYC. Some of AJ's plays include: RAT JAW, HENRY MAKES A BIBLE (Sloan/EST Commission), WHEN YOU WERE SMALL, & SALTY. Traveling the country as both a writer and performer, AJ has created the Stomping Ground Theatre Project, producing plays in Small-Town America using a hybrid of local and professional artists.

Layla Khoshnoudi (Gary) MFA, Brooklyn College. Select Theater: 7 Minutes (Waterwell); Men on Boats (Clubbed Thumb); Dance Nation (Playwrights Horizons); Bull in a China Shop (Lincoln Center); Dido of Idaho (Ensemble Studio Theater); Wyoming (Lesser America); I am Gordafarid (Noor Theater). TV: Instinct (CBS); FBI (CBS); All Hail Beth (BricTV), My Ex is Trending (YouTube). FILM: Long Nights, Short Mornings; Bad at Birthdays, Nadia Jaan; Androgen; Bookends.

R.J. Tolan (Director - he/him) Previously at WHAT: Five Times in One Night, Lenin's

Embalmers. R.J. has been co-Artistic Director of Ensemble Studio Theatre's OBIE-winning Youngblood program for early-career playwrights since 2003, directing dozens of mainstage productions, workshops, short plays and readings. Other credits include shows at Rattlestick Playwright's Theater, the Cherry Lane Alternative, and The Brick. R.J. lives in Brooklyn, NY with his wife Lisa and their sons Max and Charlie.

Taylor Mac (Playwright) (who uses "judy", lowercase sic, not as a name but as a gender pronoun) is a playwright, actor, singer-songwriter, performance artist, director and producer. Mac's work has been performed at New York City's Lincoln Center, The Public Theatre and Playwrights Horizons, Los Angeles's Royce Hall, Minneapolis's Guthrie Theater, Chicago's Steppenwolf Theatre, the Sydney Opera House, Boston's American Repertory Theatre, Stockholm's SodraTheatern, the Spoleto Festival, San Francisco's Curran Theater and MOMA. Mac is the author of 17 plays and performance pieces including HIR (placed on the top ten theater of 2015 lists of The New York Times, New York Magazine, and Time Out NY), THE LILY'S REVENGE (Obie Award), THE WALK ACROSS AMERICA FOR MOTHER EARTH (named one of the Best Plays of 2011 by The New York Times), THE YOUNG LADIES OF (Chicago's Jeff Award nomination for best solo), RED TIDE BLOOMING (Ethyl Eichelberger Award), THE BE(A)ST OF Taylor Mac (Edinburgh Festival's Herald Angel Award). Mac is the recipient of multiple awards including the Doris Duke Performing Artist Award, a Guggenheim Award, the Herb Alpert Award in Theater, the Peter Zeisler Memorial Award, the Helen Merrill Playwriting Award and an Obie. An alumnus of New Dramatists, Mac is currently a New York Theater Workshop Usual Suspect and the Resident playwright at the Here Arts Center.