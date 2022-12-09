Full Cast Announced For The Hanover Theatre's 15th Annual Production of A CHRISTMAS CAROL

Tye Roberson* (Christmas Present) ©David Costa Photography

The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts has announced the full cast for their 15th annual production of A Christmas Carol, directed and adapted by Troy Siebels. Performances are December 17-23 in Worcester.

Previously announced, John Little* leads the production as the miserly Ebenezer Scrooge opposite Jon J Peterson* as Ghost of Jacob Marley with flying effects by ZFX, Inc. Both actors are known in connection with their work in Cabaret (Roundabout Theatre Company).

Little and Peterson will be joined by 14-year-old Lillian Rogers as Ghost of Christmas Past, Tye Roberson* (Mozart in the Jungle) as Ghost of Christmas Present and Mark Linehan* as Ghost of Christmas Yet to Come. Alka Nayyar* (Bhangin' It, La Jolla Playhouse) and Sriram Emani (TEDx) reprise their roles as Mrs. and Mr. Cratchit, joined by Ajay Jain as Timothy, along with Sahana Sankar, Virat Raj Garikapati, Alexis Anu Thakkallapalli and Vrinda Vaidyanathan as the Cratchit children. Associate directors Steve Gagliastro* ("Spirited") and Annie Kerins* play the Fezziwigs, joined by Daniel Reardon* ("Gilded Age") as Young Ebenezer, Channing Rion as Belle, Anita Hollander* (Brecht on Brecht) as the Charwoman, Tyler Bellmon* as Fred, Laura D. DeGiacomo* as Millie, Fred's wife, Brad Reinking as Topper, Shelly Fawson as Suzannah, Alison Russo* as Lucy, Marta Rymer* (Once, Apex Touring) as Laundress, fiddler and Christopher McIntyre as Dick Wilkins.

Completing the cast are youth performers, Dante Gentile as Newsboy, Eva Ferreira as Fan, Abigail Sanborn as Young Scrooge and Amelia Kocou who will also be appearing in The Nutcracker at The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts.

President and CEO of The Hanover Theatre, Troy Siebels directs New England's largest production of A Christmas Carol. The creative team includes music director/organist Timothy Evans, choreographer Ilyse Robbins, associate directors Steve Gagliastro* and Annie Kerins*, cultural consultant Alka Nayyar*, costume designer Gail Astrid Buckley, set designer Jim Kronzer, lighting designer Charlie Morrison, sound designer Nick Joyce and flying by ZFX inc. The stage management team includes Erin Joy Swank*, Melissa Daroff* and Cate Agis*.

This classic tale shines a light on Ebenezer Scrooge and his path to redemption.

Tickets are on sale now and start at $28! Audio Description and ASL services available at the Sunday, December 18 matinee performance, 1 PM.

Please visit TheHanoverTheatre.org or contact the box office at 877.571.SHOW (7469) for more information. This show is generously sponsored by Assumption University.

*Member of Actors’ Equity Association