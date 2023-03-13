Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Fitz And The Tantrums Will Perform At Indian Ranch This Summer

The performance is on Saturday, July 29, 2023.

Mar. 13, 2023  

Multi-platinum artists Fitz and The Tantrums are bringing their Let Yourself Free Tour to Indian Ranch in Webster, MA on Saturday, July 29, 2023. Tickets go on-sale this Saturday, March 18th at 10:00 AM at www.indianranch.com. A limited number of Low Dough Early Bird General Admission tickets will be available through March 24th for just $31.

Fitz and The Tantrums have energized popular music and culture with a series of unshakable, undeniable, and ubiquitous anthems and albums. Since 2008, the Los Angeles collective has magnified the scope of pop with a dash of indie, a dose of soul, and a whole lot of dancefloor-ready bounce. Their catalog spans fan favorite records such as Pickin' up the Pieces [2010], More Than Just A Dream [2013], the gold-certified Fitz and The Tantrums [2016], and All the Feels [2019]. Along the way, they've impressively tallied just shy of 4 billion streams and counting powered by enduring hits such as the triple-platinum "HandClap," platinum "Out of My League" and "The Walker," and gold "Moneygrabber."

Last fall the band released their fifth studio album Let Yourself Free via Elektra Records featuring their infectious new singles "Moneymaker" and "Sway."

As an inescapable presence, their music has notably coursed through the mainstream conversation, soundtracking films on NETFLIX and campaigns for CVS Wellness, Sunchips, Sofi, Xfinity, Walmart, Norwegian Cruise Line, Lays, and Wells Fargo, to name a few. Beyond standout performances everywhere from Coachella and Bonnaroo to numerous late-night television shows, they've consistently sold out some of the most iconic venues in the world, including The Forum and Red Rocks Amphitheatre. Not to mention, they've incited applause from Rolling Stone, Billboard, People, and more.

Fitz and The Tantrums are: Michael "Fitz" Fitzpatrick (vocals), Noelle Scaggs (vocals), James King (saxophone, flute), Jeremy Ruzumna (keyboards), and Joseph Karnes (bass).

Insiders Club memberships and GA Season Passes for the 2023 Summer Concert Series are on sale now. The Indian Ranch Insiders Club gives members exclusive access to buy tickets before they go on sale to the general public. GA Season Passes include a general admission ticket to every show in the Indian Ranch Summer Concert Series. Both programs come with an array of other benefits and are available at www.indianranch.com/memberships.




