FPAC to Present BUYER & CELLAR Starring Paul Rescigno

The Franklin Performing Arts Company (FPAC) will continue their 2023-24 season with the hilarious comedy Buyer & Cellar starring Paul Rescigno November 17-19 at THE BLACK BOX. Directed by Nick Paone.

Alex Moore has a story to tell. A struggling actor in L.A., he takes a job working in the Malibu basement of a beloved megastar. One day, the Lady Herself comes downstairs to play. It feels like real bonding in the basement, but will their relationship ever make it upstairs? Buyer & Cellar is an outrageous comedy about the price of fame, the cost of things, and the oddest of odd jobs. Winner of the 2014–2015 Lucille Lortel Award for Outstanding Solo Show.

Paul Rescigno is a Los Angeles based actor who has previously performed on the FPAC stage in Something Rotten! (Nigel), The Drowsy Chaperone (Gangster 2), and Sweeney Todd (Pirelli). He has written for The Late Show with David Letterman and appeared on TV in The Resident (FOX), The Other Two (HBO Max), Odd Mom Out (Bravo), Late Show with David Letterman (CBS), Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (Netflix), Mozart in the Jungle (Amazon), Black Box (ABC). His theater credits include Boats And…, The Boys From Syracuse, and The Comedy of Errors. Rescigno studied at Shakespeare's Globe in London and holds a BFA in Acting from Syracuse University. Along with his twin brother Robbie, he writes and performs their award-winning comedy show The Rescignos.

FPAC is an Actors' Equity Small Professional Theater company based at THE BLACK BOX in downtown Franklin. Each season, FPAC produces musicals, plays, ballets, and more featuring Broadway stars, professional actors, local artists, and students of the arts. Later this season, FPAC will present Bright Star, an immersive Tarzan starring Broadway's original Tarzan Josh Strickland, and August: Osage County.

Content Warning: Buyer & Cellar contains some strong language. Buyer & Cellar runs November 17-19 at THE BLACK BOX. For tickets and more information, visit the link below or call the box office at 508-528-3370.