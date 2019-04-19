FPAC Presents WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF?

On April 26 and 27 at 7:30 pm, the Franklin Performing Arts Company (FPAC) will present Edward Albee's Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? at THE BLACK BOX in downtown Franklin. The play examines the complexities of the marriage of a middle-aged couple, Martha and George. Late one evening, after a university faculty party, they receive an unwitting younger couple, Nick and Honey, as guests, and draw them into their bitter and frustrated relationship. The production stars Nick Paone, Hallie Wetzell, Lucas Melfi, and Amanda Dubois.

FPAC's production stars Hallie Wetzell and Nick Paone of Franklin as Martha and George. Wetzell holds a Bachelor of Arts in Theater from Occidental College and Master of Music degrees in Vocal Performance and Vocal Pedagogy from New England Conservatory of Music. She serves as Vocal Director for the Franklin School for the Performing Arts and has appeared in many FPAC productions. A former Equity actor, Paone has been on the drama faculty at the Franklin School for the Performing Arts and an actor and director at FPAC since 2001. Amanda Dubois of Woonsocket, Rhode Island will play Honey. Dubois joined the Drama and Dance Faculty at the Franklin School for the Performing Arts in 2016. Returning to Franklin for the production is New York's Lucas Melfi in the role of Nick. Melfi is a graduate of the Franklin School for the Performing Arts and has recently been featured in FPAC's productions of Disney's Newsies and The Nutcracker.

Edward Albee's Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? is sponsored by Rockland Trust and the Waters Corporation. Presented as part of ArtWeek in Franklin, the performances will include talkbacks with the cast of four, including director Nick Paone. For tickets and more information, visit www.theblackboxonline.com or call the box office at 508-528-3370. You can follow FPAC on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.





