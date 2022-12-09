FPAC Holiday Productions Presents 'TIS THE SEASON!

FPAC Holiday Productions will bring back family-favorite 'Tis the Season! December 17 and 18 at the Franklin High School Auditorium.

The holidays are jolly and bright as 'Tis the Season! returns to entertain audiences with great merriment, fanfare, and fun. An original large cast musical first presented by FPAC Holiday Productions in 1995, 'Tis is an upbeat, jazzy extravaganza featuring members of the Kenny Hadley Big Band, with contemporary arrangements of favorite holiday classics in musical styles ranging from R&B, gospel, and Motown to Rock, Pop, and Broadway.

The critically acclaimed Kenny Hadley Big Band, led by drummer Kenny Hadley, boasts masterful musicians with performance ties to big band legends Woody Herman, Count Basie, Stan Kenton, Maynard Ferguson, Buddy Rich, and more. The Kenny Hadley Big Band has shared the stage with such notables as The Count Basie Orchestra and The Duke Ellington Orchestra and has hosted guest soloists including Clark Terry and Louie Bellson.

'Tis the Season! is directed by FPAC Artistic DIrector Raye Lynn Mercer with Music Direction by Hallie Wetzell. It also features exciting choreography by Mercer, Kellie Stamp, Clyde Nantais and Broadway's Christopher Rice-Thomson (Hamilton, The Book of Mormon, Pretty Woman) and Clay Rice-Thomson (Moulin Rouge, Matilda, King Kong, Newsies).

FPAC Holiday Productions are presented at the Franklin High School Auditorium. For tickets and more information, visit www.FPAConline.com or call the box office at 508-528-3370.