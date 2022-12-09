FPAC Holiday Productions Presents 'TIS THE SEASON!
The holidays are jolly and bright as 'Tis the Season! returns to entertain audiences with great merriment, fanfare, and fun.
FPAC Holiday Productions will bring back family-favorite 'Tis the Season! December 17 and 18 at the Franklin High School Auditorium.
The holidays are jolly and bright as 'Tis the Season! returns to entertain audiences with great merriment, fanfare, and fun. An original large cast musical first presented by FPAC Holiday Productions in 1995, 'Tis is an upbeat, jazzy extravaganza featuring members of the Kenny Hadley Big Band, with contemporary arrangements of favorite holiday classics in musical styles ranging from R&B, gospel, and Motown to Rock, Pop, and Broadway.
The critically acclaimed Kenny Hadley Big Band, led by drummer Kenny Hadley, boasts masterful musicians with performance ties to big band legends Woody Herman, Count Basie, Stan Kenton, Maynard Ferguson, Buddy Rich, and more. The Kenny Hadley Big Band has shared the stage with such notables as The Count Basie Orchestra and The Duke Ellington Orchestra and has hosted guest soloists including Clark Terry and Louie Bellson.
'Tis the Season! is directed by FPAC Artistic DIrector Raye Lynn Mercer with Music Direction by Hallie Wetzell. It also features exciting choreography by Mercer, Kellie Stamp, Clyde Nantais and Broadway's Christopher Rice-Thomson (Hamilton, The Book of Mormon, Pretty Woman) and Clay Rice-Thomson (Moulin Rouge, Matilda, King Kong, Newsies).
FPAC Holiday Productions are presented at the Franklin High School Auditorium. For tickets and more information, visit www.FPAConline.com or call the box office at 508-528-3370.
|Vote Now for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Boston Awards
|voting ends in
More Hot Stories For You
December 9, 2022
The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts has announced the full cast for their 15th annual production of A Christmas Carol, directed and adapted by Troy Siebels. Performances are December 17-23 in Worcester.
Steven Mackey's CONCERTO FOR CURVED SPACE Premieres In Boston
December 8, 2022
On January 26-28, Andris Nelsons leads the Boston Symphony Orchestra in the world premiere of Steven Mackey's Concerto for Curved Space, co-commissioned by the Boston Symphony Orchestra and the Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra.
Lyric Stage Company Of Boston Presents PRELUDES By Dave Malloy
December 8, 2022
Preludes with music, lyrics, book, and orchestrations by Dave Malloy and directed by Courtney O'Connor° and music direction by Dan Rodriguiez features incredible voices Lyric Stage audiences have grown to love joined by compelling new ones in a cast that shines. Dave Malloy's lush and exuberant compositions are interpreted by some of Boston's best musical theater performers in this musical gem that also features live on-stage Rachmaninov pieces played by Music Director, Dan Rodriguez.
Berkshire Theatre Group Announces 2023 Winter & Spring Season Featuring HYPROV, David Sedaris & More
December 8, 2022
Berkshire Theatre Group has announced the 2023 winter and spring season at The Colonial Theatre in Pittsfield. There is something for everyone in this lineup of national performing acts, local and regional bands and family programming as part of the 10x10 Upstart Arts Festival featuring middle and high school students from Berkshire County.
US Regional Premiere of THE LEHMAN TRILOGY to Close Out The Huntington's 2022-23 Season
December 8, 2022
The Huntington will end its 22/23 season with the 2022 Tony Award-winning Best Play The Lehman Trilogy, playing at The Huntington Theatre June 13 - July 16, 2023.