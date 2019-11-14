FOLLIES FOR BOSTON Comes To Boston Center For The Arts, December 31

Just in time for the new year, Follies for Boston, a revolutionary dance and musical revue that celebrates Boston, will be performing for a limited time at the Plaza Theatre at Boston Center for the Arts, December 31, 2019-January 5, 2020.

Follies for Boston is a one-of-a-kind theatrical experience. Reinvented pop numbers and steamy dancers propel you through the historical high notes that percolated in Boston. Hovering on the edge of naughty and nice this interactive event converts history into entertainment.

Follies for Boston is the creation of director/producer/choreographer Melanie Cox. Cox is an accomplished dancer, educator and choreographer with over two decades of experience developing unique dance numbers for theatrical performances. A Maine native who currently lives in Canton, MA with her family, Cox wanted to create a show that was not only a tribute to Boston, but showcased strong and saucy female characters.

"Follies for Boston is my labor of love and an ultimate tribute to my adoptive home of Boston," said Melanie Cox, Follies for Boston creator/director/choreographer. "I've wanted to produce an original show for years and develop unedited adult choreography that could really speak to my passion, experience and the unbelievable dance talent we have in this area."

The show mashes pop hits into swinging jazz under the direction of Max Ridley, The Boston She Party's Music Director. Max and his band, The Midnight Riders, will play live during the 60-minute performance with no intermission.

Tickets start at $49.00 and are on sale now. Tickets are available at www.BostonTheatreScene.com, by phone at 617-933-8600, the Calderwood Pavilion box office at the Boston Center for the Arts at 527 Tremont Street or Huntington Ave Theatre box office at 264 Huntington Ave.

More information about Follies for Boston and The Boston She Party can be found at www.thebostonsheparty.com.





