Cotuit Center for the Arts Presents FACB 2021: UNMUTE YOURSELF

Christine Ernst, the Fat Ass Cancer Bitch, returns for her tenth annual show featuring new material and her usual brand of irreverent, mouthy, no-holds-barred humor and story. Paul Babin of the Cape Cod Times wrote that the FACB "might be the best one-person show I have ever seen."

Ernst's show is part stand-up, part storytelling. She combines stories, monologues, and honest and relevant reflections on real life: aging, relationships, family, politics, and the big picture. As always, her unique take is brutally honest and laugh-out-loud. "It's mostly about not being a jerk, and trying to understand what our work here should be when it so often feels overwhelming," Ernst says. "But don't worry. I'll make you laugh about it all."

Rated PG for language, nerve. Live and totally in-person again!

For more information, and to purchase tickets, visit artsonthecape.org or call 508-428-0669. Cotuit Center for the Arts is located at 4404 Falmouth Road/Route 28 in Cotuit.