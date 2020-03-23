FABULATION Postponed At The Lyric Stage Company Of Boston

In light of the current situation, the Lyric Stage and the Front Porch Arts Collective have decided to postpone our production of Fabulation or, the Re-Education of Undine until the fall, replacing our previously announced production of The Light.

We will be rescheduling all Fabulation tickets into the fall dates, and will be in contact with ticket holders in a few weeks with details about dates, exchanges, and other ticket options.

We appreciate the support and kind words we've received as we respond daily to new updates about our ongoing public health emergency. Our thoughts and well-wishes are with those who are ill.

The decision to cancel six performances of The Treasurer last week coupled with the postponement of this production represent an unexpected financial burden for the Lyric Stage. If you click this link, you can read a story from The Boston Globe that gives an overview about how our entire sector has been impacted.

Ticket holders to Fabulation or to one of our colleague's cancelled productions can be turned into a donation rather than receiving a refund, as we all suffer through this unfortunate "box office hit." Of course, donations to the Lyric Stage have never been more vital or welcome.

We look forward to seeing everyone at A Gentleman's Guide to Love & Murder, a hysterically funny musical with a cast of Boston's best musical theatre artists, directed by our own Spiro Veloudos and choreographed by Rachel Bertone. It is guaranteed to give us the laugh we all need right now. The production is scheduled to perform in May and June, 2020.

We hope that everyone and their loved ones are staying safe and healthy.

A riches-to-rags comedy about a successful African-American publicist who rediscovers her roots after her husband leaves her penniless.

From two-time Pulitzer Prize-winner Lynn Nottage (Intimate Apparel, By the Way, Meet Vera Stark, Sweat) comes the satirical tale of successful African-American publicist Undine, as she stumbles down the social ladder after her husband steals her hard-earned fortune. Broke and pregnant, Undine returns to her childhood home in Brooklyn, where she faces the challenges and opportunities of the life she left behind. Featuring "punchy social insights and the firecracker snap of unexpected humor" (The New York Times), Fabulation reveals what can happen when we rediscover our roots.





