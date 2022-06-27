Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

F. Scott Fitzgerald's THE BEAUTIFUL AND DAMNED

Jun. 27, 2022  

AN ORIGINAL JAZZ MUSICAL AT THE JEANNE RIMSKY THEATER FOR THREE DAYS ONLY! Before there was Gatsby, F. Scott Fitzgerald wrote The Beautiful and Damned: a story that delves into the psychological impact of, at first, having everything you've ever wanted. What first presents itself as a beautiful love story quickly turns harrowing as the characters struggle to keep themselves afloat. As New York City tumbles into the Jazz Age, Fitzgerald's characters tumble down a financial and psychological spiral they may never recover from. Written by 22-year-old Long Island native Brooke Di Spirito, under the direction of Westchester Sandbox Theater's Jason Summers, comes a collaboration you won't want to miss. The Beautiful and Damned features original music, exhilarating choreography, and a live orchestra. After three COVID cancellations, we couldn't be more excited to finally bring Fitzgerald's story to life. TICKETS START AT $25 HERE: https://m.bpt.me/event/5281737 CHECK OUT OUR FULL STORY HERE: https://news.northeastern.edu/2022/02/14/brooke-dispirito-fitzgerald-musical/



