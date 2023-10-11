Exiled Theatre Presents HAUNTINGS I HAVE LIVED THROUGH Written And Directed By James Wilkinson

For it's Fall 2023 production, Exiled Theatre presents a world premiere by a local writer:

What is this world? That's the question lurking in the background of stories offered up by three different characters. Shaken by their experiences, our protagonists share accounts of ghosts and hauntings which have left them reassessing how they understand their lives. A new homeowner fears that she is not alone. A teacher's hidden past roars back with a vengeance. A preacher spins a tale of forthcoming evil. As the narratives unspool, audiences are invited to ponder their confidence in the veil separating this world and the next.

Featuring: Alex Alexander, Morganna Becker and Laura Crook Waxdal

When: Nov 10th, 11th, 16th and 18th at 7:30pm; Nov 12th and 19th at 2pm

(Note that there is no performance on Friday Nov 17th)

Where: Boston Playwrights Theatre, 949 Commonwealth Ave, Boston, MA 02215

Tickets: $25 General Admission/$20 Seniors and Students w/ID

Performance on Thursday November 16th will be pay-what-you-can

Tickets can be purchased (and more information can be found) at Click Here

Exiled Theatre is a Boston-based fringe theatre company that has been mounting productions since 2015. From the beginning they have committed themselves to offering a mix of new works by local writers and less-often produced works from the canon. Hauntings marks the company's first post-pandemic production, their last offering being a critically-praised production of Debbie Tucker Green's hang in August 2018. Past honors for the company include Independent Reviewer of New England (IRNE) nominations for the productions of She Looks Good in Black (2017, Best Script; Best Actress) and Nurse Play (2018, Best Script, Best Actress, Best Actor).