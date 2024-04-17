Encore Production of JERSEY BOYS to Return to North Shore Music Theatre

The show begins performances Tuesday, May 7 and plays through Sunday, May 19, 2024.
Bill Hanney’s award-winning North Shore Music Theatre will begin the 2024 musical season early when they bring back the hit 2019 production of JERSEY BOYS. The Tony Award-Winning story of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons will take over the stage beginning Tuesday, May 7 and plays through Sunday, May 19, 2024.
“I am thrilled to be bringing back our smash-hit production of Jersey Boys that played to sold out crowds for four weeks in the summer of 2019,” said Bill Hanney, NSMT owner and producer. “Director and Choreographer Kevin P. Hill returns to helm this unique production that is unlike any other production of Jersey Boys. Our unique theatre-in-the-round venue allows us to create a 360° experience where audiences don’t just watch a show, they are immersed in the action and surrounded by the glorious music of Frankie Valli and the Four Season.”
JERSEY BOYS is the four-time Tony Award-winning musical about Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons - four guys from Jersey who had a sound nobody had ever heard and the radio just couldn’t get enough of. But while their harmonies were perfect on stage, off stage it was a very different story. JERSEY BOYS takes audiences behind the music and inside the real life story with a book by Marshall Brickman & Rick Elice, music by Bob Gaudio and lyrics by Bob Crewe. The unforgettable score includes top ten his like “Sherry,” “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” “Walk Like A Man,” “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You,” and “December, 1963 (Oh What A Night).”
The cast of JERSEY BOYS will be led by Chris Marsh Clark as Tommy DeVito, Aidan Cole as Bob Gaudio, Chris Stevens as Nick Massi, and Zane Zapata as Frankie Valli. The cast of 18 also features Barry Anderson, Sylvia Blaise Taylor, Ben Broughton, EJ Dohring, Jack Gimpel, Drake Leach, Sylvester McCracken, Kevin B. McGlynn, Alaina Mills, Ramone Nelson, Merrill Peiffer, Ellen Roberts, Jax Terry, and Alysia Vastardis.
The creative team for JERSEY BOYS includes Kevin P. Hill (Director and Choreographer), Milton Granger (Music Director), Kyle Dixon, (Scenic Design), Dana Pinkston (Costume Design), Jose Santiago (Lighting Design), James Cannon (Sound Design), Kat Shanahan (Wig and Hair Design), Stephen MacDonald (Production Stage Manager), Brian Robillard (Assistant Stage Manager), Dakotah Wiley Horan (Assistant Stage Manager), Robert L. Rucinski (Assistant Music Director), and Kelly Baker (Costume Coordination).
JERSEY BOYS is produced for North Shore Music Theatre by Bill Hanney (Owner/Producer), Kevin P. Hill (Producing Artistic Director), and Matthew Chappell (Associate Producer / Casting Director). JERSEY BOYS is presented through special arrangement with Theatrical Rights Worldwide.
Tickets for JERSEY BOYS start at $70. Performances are May 7 – May 19, Tue - Thurs at 7:30 pm, Fri & Sat at 8 pm, matinees Wed, Sat and Sun at 2 pm. Kids 4 - 18 save 50% at all evening performances. $25 Student Rush tickets are available. For tickets and information call (978) 232-7200, visit www.nsmt.org, or visit the box office in person at 54 Dunham Rd., Beverly, MA.
North Shore Music Theatre’s 2024 musical season will continue with Fiddler on the Roof (June 4 – 16), Disney’s Frozen (July 9- 28), Tootsie (August 15 - 25), Million Dollar Quartet (September 24 – October 6), Titanic The Musical (October 29–November 10), and the 35th Anniversary Production of A Christmas Carol starring David Coffee (December 5 - 22).
