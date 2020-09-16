Emily Koch and Jim Hogan Join THE BLACK BOX SINGS...WICKED

THE BLACK BOX Sings...Wicked will be performed September 26 at 2:00 and 7:30 pm and September 27 at 2:00 pm.

THE BLACK BOX, the region's premier theater, music, and event venue, will present a concert celebrating the music of the fifth longest running show in Broadway history: WICKED. THE BLACK BOX Sings...WICKED will star Broadway Elphaba Emily Koch with Jim Hogan singing Fiyero. Pianist Austin Davy from the Wicked tour accompanies an FPAC all-star cast featuring Ali Funkhouser, Nick Paone, Katie Gray, Hallie Wetzell, and Tim Ayres-Kerr. Socially distanced on THE BLACK BOX Outdoor Stage, join this cast of FPAC favorites for a celebration of the music of WICKED and the story of the Witches of Oz.

Modeled after the popular cabaret series "54 Sings" at Feinstein's/54 Below in NYC, THE BLACK BOX continues THE BLACK BOX Sings... Series with the songs of Wicked. The series celebrates the music of musicals, composers, and artists sung by Franklin Performing Arts Company favorites.

THE BLACK BOX is located at 15 W. Central St. in Downtown Franklin, MA. For tickets and more information, call (508) 528-3370 or visit www.THEBLACKBOXonline.com.

