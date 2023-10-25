Emerson College & ArtsEmerson Announce The Departure Of David C. Howse

ArtsEmerson, Boston's leading presenter of contemporary world theater and film and the professional presenting and producing organization of Emerson College, today announced that David C. Howse will leave his leadership role with Emerson's Office of the Arts and ArtsEmerson at the end of November 2023. Howse, Emerson College's Vice President of the Office of the Arts, Executive Director of ArtsEmerson, and Special Advisor to the President for Strategy and the Arts, is departing Emerson to become the next President of the California College of the Arts (CCA) in San Francisco. Since 2015, Howse's leadership has advanced ArtsEmerson's aim of leveraging arts for civic transformation and bridging communities in an ever-divided society.

"Emerson is grateful for David's service to the College and we wish him all the best in his new position,” shares Emerson College President Jay Bernhardt. “Thanks to David and his colleagues, ArtsEmerson is the leading presenter of contemporary world theatre in Boston and one of the top arts institutions in the city. We intend to continue this important work and build on David's legacy.”

President Bernhardt notes that the College will announce plans for interim leadership and a forthcoming search for permanent leadership in the coming days.

Howse joined Emerson in 2015 as the Associate Vice President for the Office of the Arts and Managing Director for both ArtsEmerson and the Office of the Arts. In September 2020, he was named Vice President of the Office of the Arts and ArtsEmerson's Executive Director. Prior to his service to Emerson, he was the longtime executive director of the Boston Children's Chorus, a nationally recognized youth arts organization committed to uniting the city's diverse communities through the power of their voices. Throughout his career, Howse has made his mark on the City of Boston, using his voice and work to champion the arts' role in shaping a more just and connected city.

