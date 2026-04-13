Elvira Tortora Will Bring THE BOOKMAKER'S DAUGHTER To Josephine’s Cabaret at Club Café in May

🎭 NEW! Boston Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Boston & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Elvira Tortora will bring her Bistro Award-winning and MAC Award-nominated show The Bookmaker's Daughter to Josephine's Cabaret at Club Café in Boston, Saturday, May 2, at 4:00 PM. Directed by Lina Koutrakos with Musical Director/Arranger Gregory Toroian on piano, Tortora performed eight sold out shows in NYC, at Don't Tell Mama and Chelsea Table + Stage.

Tortora tells the story of her childhood as the daughter of a bookie living and raising a family in Brooklyn, NY, through the songs of Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty, John Kander and Fred Ebb, Frank Loesser, Stephen Sondheim and more, spanning the 1960s through 2001.

Biographies

Elvira Tortora is a proud native of the great borough of Brooklyn. She returned to her first love, musical theatre, after a 30-year career in the fashion industry, 23 of those years at Jones New York. A new-found devotion to the study of acting and improv led to various roles in independent films, commercials, and print ads, and eventually to voice teacher Celeste Simone. After Simone encouraged Tortora to enroll in the cabaret workshops of Lina Koutrakos, she found her calling: Telling her own stories. And this lady has a story to tell!

Gregory Toroian is a musical director, arranger, jazz pianist, vocalist, songwriter, and educator. He has been featured in Cabaret Scenes magazine and was the 2020 Bistro Award winner for Outstanding Collaboration with Sue Matsuki, with whom he had also won a MAC award for Best Duo Production. In addition to working with such artists as Tony Bennett, Jon Hendricks, Cab Calloway, Donna Summer, Melissa Errico, Marilyn Maye, Karen Mason, and Jane Olivor. He has appeared in almost every jazz club and cabaret (major and minor), in New York. He has toured with principal dancers from the New York City Ballet and has made numerous radio and television appearances including the Today Show and Maury Povich. Recordings include his work as musical director, arranger, and pianist on the recent debut album of Maria Corsaro, "Love Makes the Changes"; "A New Take", the debut album of award-winning cabaret artist Sue Matsuki; and CD's with Suzanna Ross, Leslee Warren, Lina Koutrakos, Linda Kahn, Meri Ziev, and Lisa Kantor. Gregory's vocal arrangements have been featured on a series of albums in the US and Japan, by the vocal group String of Pearls. Gregory also wrote the music to the title song of the Boston Red Sox documentary, "Joy of Sox". He currently offers an array of performance workshops.

Lina Koutrakos is an award-winning singer/songwriter/teacher/director based in New York City. Her directorial nods include being a 4-time winner for "Best Director" from the MAC Association as well as a lifetime Backstage Bistro Award-Winner for "Best Director." Koutrakos was on staff as a Master Teacher for years at both the Eugene O'Neill Cabaret Symposium and The Yale Cabaret Conference. She was the first Master Teacher with The St. Louis Cabaret Conference and co-founded NYC's Summer in the City yearly workshop on weekends. She has since gone on to start her own performance workshop "Performance Connection," which umbrellas many ongoing and specialty workshops and seminars both online and in person. The Advance Performance Workshop in NYC has produced many award-winning performers and shows over the last 2 decades. Her singing and being the founder of the Midwest Cabaret Conference in Chicago for 10 years won her the "Gold Coast" Award with the Chicago Cabaret Professionals in 2019. She spearheads an annual Advanced Performance Workshop on the island of Mykonos. Due to her performance workshops with full bands to one-on-one clients across the U.S. to her own award-winning original material and one woman shows.