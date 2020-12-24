Ellis Paul New Year's Eve Show At Club Passim Continues With Live Stream

Ellis Paul will keep his New Year's tradition going with yet another night of music to ring in 2021 with Club Passim. The acclaimed folk singer/songwriter has performed live at Club Passim on New Years for more than a decade. He even recorded a live album at the Club on New Years in 2005. Fans can't be at the club in person this year, so the concert will be live streamed on Club Passim's Facebook and YouTube pages, as well as www.passim.org/stream.

Normally, Paul would perform two nights for his annual New Year's show. This year however, the December 30 show will be a special tribute to Paul featuring nearly two dozen artists including Jon Vezner, David Wilcox, Dan Navarro, Anne Heaton and Vance Gilbert. Each artist will perform a cover of one of Paul's songs. Tribute: Songs of Ellis Paul will stream Wednesday, December 30 at 7:00 PM.

Ellis Paul is an acclaimed artist (15 Boston Music Awards) who has been performing all over the country for more than a quarter century. Paul's music tells the story of the incredible people he has met during his life on the road. In May he put out his 20th album "The Storytellers Suitcase". Combining some of his classic songs like "I Ain't No Jesus" and "Scarecrow in a Corn Maze" with new recordings, Paul says the album is the best work he has done in his 30 year career.

"New Year's Eve With Ellis Paul is one of Club Passim's longest running traditions," said Matt Smith, Club Passim's Managing Director. "There are few acts with such a strong tie to the room - he may hold the record for most concert-hours in the club! There was no way we could let this year take away that tradition - but for this year we thought we'd invite more of Ellis's friends along for the party!"

The lineup for Tribute: Songs of Ellis Paul includes:

Abbie Gardner & Craig Aiken

Adam Ezra

Alice Howe

Anne Heaton

Chris O'Brien

Dan Bern

Dan Navarro

David Wilcox

James Lee Baker

Jim Trick

Jon Svetkey & Heather Quay

Jon Vezner

Kim Moberg

Laurie MacAllister

Mark Stepakoff

Noble Dust

Paul Nelson

Rebecca Loebe

Ric Allendorf with Annie Kennedy

Rob Laurens

Robby Hecht

Sean Staples

Vance Gilbert

...and more

Tribute: Songs of Ellis Paul will stream December 30, 2020 at 7:00 PM

Ellis Paul will perform live December 31, 2020 at 9:00 PM

Both shows can be viewed on Club Passim's Facebook and YouTube pages, as well as www.passim.org/streams. Both shows are free to watch, although there is a suggested donation of $25 for the tribute and $50 for the New Year's Eve performance.