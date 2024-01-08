Elle King Wiill Perform at Indian Ranch in June

The performance is on Sunday, June 30, 2024.

By: Jan. 08, 2024

Elle King is coming to Indian Ranch in Webster, MA on Sunday, June 30, 2024. Tickets go on-sale this Saturday, January 13th at 10:00 AM at www.indianranch.com. A limited number of Low Dough Early Bird General Admission tickets will be available for just $32.50 through January 19th, while supplies last.

New York. London. LA. Firebrand. Punk. Renegade. Bold-faced icon. Startling songwriter. Grammy nominee. Pop sensation. Academy of Country Music and Country Music Association Award winner. Record setter. Brash live force. Brazen recording artist. Spider monkey on a tear.

Indian Ranch offers music lovers a chance to see some of the greatest country, classic rock and pop bands steps from Lake Chargoggagoggmanchauggagoggchaubunagungamaugg. Nestled between pine trees, the amphitheater offers the ability to see the stage from anywhere in the audience. More than a concert venue, Indian Ranch opened Samuel Slater's Restaurant and is also home to the Indian Princess paddlewheeler and Indian Ranch Campground. Tickets are on sale now for Jo Dee Messina on June 1st, VOYAGE - CELEBRATING THE MUSIC ON JOURNEY on June 9th, Get The Led Out on June 15th,  and Yächtley Crëw on July 25th. More shows will be announced soon.

 

Tickets for Elle King on Sunday, June 30, 2024 go on-sale Saturday, January 13, 2024 at 10:00 AM. A limited number of Early Bird GA tickets will be available for just $32.50, January 13 - January 19. Gates open at 11:30 AM and showtime is 1:00 PM. Tickets are available online at www.indianranch.com, by calling 1-800-514-ETIX (3849) or at the Indian Ranch Box Office.  All events are rain or shine. No refunds. Indian Ranch is located at 200 Gore Road in Webster, MA outside of Worcester and less than an hour's drive from Boston, Providence, Hartford and Springfield. For more information, visit www.indianranch.com.




