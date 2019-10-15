Dinosaur World Live Comes To Boston

Emerson Colonial Theatre announces the Boston arrival of the international touring production, Dinosaur World Live, coming to New England this winter to delight audiences of all ages. On Sunday, January 12, 2020 at 1pm, guests are dared to experience the dangers and delights of this 'roarsome" interactive show for the whole family.

Tickets start at $35 and are on sale to the public this Friday, October 18, 2019 at 10am. A special meet-and-greet after the show offers all our brave explorers the chance to make a new dinosaur friend. Tickets may be purchased online at emersoncolonialtheatre.com, by calling 888.616.0272 or by visiting the box office at the Emerson Colonial Theatre at 106 Boylston Street in Boston. The box office is open Tuesday through Friday at 12pm, Saturday at 10am and closed on Sunday and Monday. Online and phone ticket purchases are subject to standard service fees.

Grab your compass and join our intrepid explorer across uncharted territories to discover a pre-historic world of astonishing (and remarkably life-like) dinosaurs. Meet a host of impressive creatures, including every child's favorite flesh-eating giant, the Tyrannosaurus Rex, a Triceratops, Giraffatitan and Segnosaurus, to name a few!





