David Sedaris to Return to Boston in a One-Night Only Performance

There's a reason that best-selling author and humorist David Sedaris continues to be one of Celebrity Series' most popular events year after year. Even among those who don't normally make a habit of seeing authors on tour, Sedaris is often the exception. He's a beloved figure who never ceases to make a connection and leave an impression.

With sardonic wit and incisive social critiques, David Sedaris has become one of America's pre-eminent humor writers. The great skill with which he slices through cultural euphemisms and political correctness proves that Sedaris is a master of satire and one of the most observant writers addressing the human condition today.

You can expect to hear readings of new and unpublished stories-although, as regular attendees know, hearing Sedaris read any of his own work brings it to life in its own special way.

Beloved for his personal essays and short stories, David Sedaris is the author of Calypso and Let's Explore Diabetes with Owls, as well as collections of personal essays, including The Best of Me, Theft by Finding Diaries, and his most recent book, A Carnival of Snackery.

After the performance, David Sedaris will sign books in the Symphony Hall lobby.

ASL Interpreted Performance:

This performance will have an American Sign Language interpreter located on stage left. Seats on the right side of the orchestra (ie, seats 1-10) will have the best sightline of this interpretation. For questions or more information, please email the box office at boxoffice@celebrityseries.org.