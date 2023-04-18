Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Da Camera Singers Perform CONSIDERING MATTHEW SHEPARD Next Month

The performance is on May 21 at 4 PM in the auditorium at Greenfield High School, 21 Barr Ave, Greenfield, MA.

Apr. 18, 2023  

Da Camera Singers Perform CONSIDERING MATTHEW SHEPARD Next Month

Da Camera Singers, the adult chamber choir located in the Pioneer Valley, will present the Western Massachusetts premiere of Craig Hella Johnson's oratorio Considering Matthew Shepard on May 21 at 4 PM in the auditorium at Greenfield High School, 21 Barr Ave, Greenfield, MA.

Considering Matthew Shepard tells the story of a gay college student, who was kidnapped, robbed, beaten, and brutally murdered in 1998, in Laramie, Wyoming, where he attended the University of Wyoming. His murder and the ensuing trial was captured by Moises Kaufmann and the Tectonic Theatre Company in The Laramie Project, and its sequel.

Considering Matthew Shepard is a three-part fusion oratorio. Johnson set the piece to wide range of poetic and soulful texts by poets including Hildegard of Bingen; Lesléa Newman, the internationally renowned author who is based in Western Massachusetts, Michael Dennis Browne, Craig Hella Johnson, William Blake and Rumi, as well as passages from Matt's personal journal, interviews and writings from his parents Judy and Dennis Shepard, and newspaper reports. The oratorio is set for choir, an eight piece orchestra and soloists, directed by Sheila Heffernon.

Considering Matthew Shepard debuted at #4 on Billboard's Traditional Classical Chart after Harmonia Mundi released the 2-CD Set recording in mid-September, 2016.

According to Heffernon, "Through the music, the poetry and the narration, Johnson takes the listener on a journey of anger and despair to forgiveness, hope and love. In this twenty-fifth year anniversary of the murder of Matthew Shepard, Da Camera Singers presents this performance in order to keep telling his story, to remind us all that love can prevail".

Assisting Da Camera in telling Matthew Shepard's story will be guest narrators Mark Auerbach, Metta Dael, Jill Kaufman, Bill Newman and Stan Rosenberg, and soloists Isabella DerHerdt and Lachlan Miller. Lesléa Newman will introduce the program.

No tickets are required, but donations will be accepted at the performance, to benefit DaCamera and the Matthew Shepard Foundation.




Dan Lauria to Star in JUST ANOTHER DAY at Great Barrington Public Theater; Season Casting Photo
Dan Lauria to Star in JUST ANOTHER DAY at Great Barrington Public Theater; Season Casting Announced
The GB Public's ten-week schedule begins in the Liebowitz black box theater with the American premiere of The Stones, June 15 to July 2, starring Ryan Winkles as Nick.
SpeakEasy Stage to Present THE PROM Beginning in May Photo
SpeakEasy Stage to Present THE PROM Beginning in May
From May 5 to June 10, 2023, SpeakEasy Stage will present the Boston premiere of the joyous Broadway musical comedy THE PROM, winner of the 2019 Drama Desk Award for Best Musical. 
Photos: First Look at Berkshire Theatre Groups Production of DISNEYS MOANA, JR. Photo
Photos: First Look at Berkshire Theatre Group's Production of DISNEY'S MOANA, JR.
Check out photos from Berkshire Theatre Group's production of Moana, Jr. playing this weekend!
Coro Allegros Daniel Pinkham Centennial Celebration Culminates With THE WHITE RAVEN Photo
Coro Allegro's Daniel Pinkham Centennial Celebration Culminates With THE WHITE RAVEN
Coro Allegro, Boston's award-winning LGBTQ+ and allied classical chorus, presents the final concert of its centennial celebration of composer Daniel Pinkham with The White Raven / Inspiring Music for Troubled Times on Sunday, May 7, at Sanders Theatre at 3 pm.

More Hot Stories For You


Dan Lauria to Star in JUST ANOTHER DAY at Great Barrington Public Theater; Season Casting AnnouncedDan Lauria to Star in JUST ANOTHER DAY at Great Barrington Public Theater; Season Casting Announced
April 22, 2023

The GB Public's ten-week schedule begins in the Liebowitz black box theater with the American premiere of The Stones, June 15 to July 2, starring Ryan Winkles as Nick.
SpeakEasy Stage to Present THE PROM Beginning in MaySpeakEasy Stage to Present THE PROM Beginning in May
April 22, 2023

From May 5 to June 10, 2023, SpeakEasy Stage will present the Boston premiere of the joyous Broadway musical comedy THE PROM, winner of the 2019 Drama Desk Award for Best Musical. 
Photos: First Look at Berkshire Theatre Group's Production of DISNEY'S MOANA, JR.Photos: First Look at Berkshire Theatre Group's Production of DISNEY'S MOANA, JR.
April 22, 2023

Check out photos from Berkshire Theatre Group's production of Moana, Jr. playing this weekend!
Boston Playwrights' Theatre Presents  BOSTON THEATER MARATHON XXV, May 7Boston Playwrights' Theatre Presents  BOSTON THEATER MARATHON XXV, May 7
April 21, 2023

Boston Playwrights' Theatre (BPT) announces Boston Theater Marathon XXV, featuring 50 ten-minute plays written by 50 New England playwrights and presented by 50 New England theatre companies.
Coro Allegro's Daniel Pinkham Centennial Celebration Culminates With THE WHITE RAVENCoro Allegro's Daniel Pinkham Centennial Celebration Culminates With THE WHITE RAVEN
April 21, 2023

Coro Allegro, Boston's award-winning LGBTQ+ and allied classical chorus, presents the final concert of its centennial celebration of composer Daniel Pinkham with The White Raven / Inspiring Music for Troubled Times on Sunday, May 7, at Sanders Theatre at 3 pm.
share