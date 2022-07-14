Cotuit Center for the Arts to Present Zoë Lewis in Concert on the Outdoor Stage

Cotuit Center for the Arts will present Zoë Lewis in Concert on the Outdoor Stage on Wednesday, August 3 at 7:30pm. She will be joined by her band ZOË LEWIS AND THE SOUVENIRS and special guest star Sarah Swain.

Zoë Lewis is described as a "band in a body!" An extravaganza of original songs, world-beat grooves, vintage swing, humor, and storytelling performed on anything from the piano to the spoons. Zoë has worked with the Indigo Girls, Richie Havens, Judy Collins and Nanci Griffiths and even opened for Pat Benetar on the ukulele!

Originally from the UK, Zoë has called Provincetown her home for the last 28 years. She has recorded 9 albums of original material, visited more than 70 countries picking up musical grooves and stories along the way, has won numerous song writing awards, written film scores and 2 original musicals. Her songs have appeared on commercials, on Broadway and one became #1 in the children's satellite radio charts.

Zoë will be joined by her band ZOË LEWIS AND THE SOUVENIRS, featuring Kami Lyle on trumpet, Mark Chenevert on clarinet, Jon Evans on bass, Liam Hogg on drums and special guest star Sarah Swain. Get ready for an upbeat evening!

Tickets are $35, with a $5 discount for members and a $2 discount for seniors/veterans. In case of a cancellation due to weather, the show will be rescheduled for the following Monday if possible, and the Box Office will advise all ticket holders. For more information, and to purchase tickets, visit artsonthecape.org or call the Box Office at 508-428-0669 x0. Cotuit Center for the Arts is located at 4404 Falmouth Road/Route 28 in Cotuit.