Cotuit Center for the Arts to Present THESE ARE THE BONUS YEARS This Month

Performances will take place June 8 through June 25.

By:
Celebrate Memorial Day with Discounts on Broadway Favorites in our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Celebrate Memorial Day with Discounts on Broadway Favorites
Shop Items From GREY HOUSE in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop! Photo 2 Shop Items From GREY HOUSE in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop!
Listen: Elizabeth Stanley, Nikki Renée Daniels, and Lead RAGTIME Symphonic Recording from Photo 3 Listen: RAGTIME Symphonic Recording from Boston Pops
Photos: See Shereen Pimentel, Omar Lopez-Cepero & More in All New Images of EVITA at A.R.T Photo 4 Photos: See New Images of Shereen Pimentel & More in EVITA at A.R.T.

Photos: See Shereen Pimentel, Omar Lopez-Cepero & More in All New Images of EVITA at A.R.T.

Cotuit Center for the Arts will present These Are The Bonus Years, written and performed by Jason Mellin, in the Vivian and Morton Sigel Black Box Theater. Performances will take place June 8 through June 25, on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm and Sundays at 4:00pm.

Jason Mellin, local storyteller and poet, brings a new original performance to the Sigel. Mellin was diagnosed with Bipolar I twelve years ago, and has had his share of close calls with his illness in that time. As a child of the U.S. nuclear weapons program, he has researched the ways the entire planet has also just avoided catastrophe after dozens of close calls during the Cold War and into today. Now he, like the world's remaining nuclear powers, has entered a relatively stable period of détente, but the possibility for disaster still persists. In These Are the Bonus Years, improvised anew every day, Mellin reflects on how fortunate he is – and all of us are – to be alive today, and how to make the most of the gift that is our surprising good fortune.

This performance includes mature language and frank discussions of mental health, suicide, warfare, and the end of the world.

All shows in the Black Box will be a part of our new Pick Your Price program. You decide what your ticket costs, from $10-$50. No other gimmicks, no preferred seating, no special promotions. For more information, and to purchase tickets, visit Click Here or call the Box Office at 508-428-0669 x0. Cotuit Center for the Arts is located at 4404 Falmouth Road/Route 28 in Cotuit.




RELATED STORIES - Boston

1
The Hanover Theatre To Present PENN & TELLER PRESENTS THE FOOLERS And More This Summer Photo
The Hanover Theatre To Present PENN & TELLER PRESENTS THE FOOLERS And More This Summer

The Hanover Theatre has announced that Emmy Award-winning journalist Blair Miller and PFAS Law Firms will be joining the Film Screening and Expert Panel of Burned: Protecting the Protectors. In addition, tickets are now on sale for Penn & Teller present The Foolers!

2
Disneys FROZEN On-Sale At Citizens Bank Opera House This Monday, June 5 Photo
Disney's FROZEN On-Sale At Citizens Bank Opera House This Monday, June 5

Disney Theatrical Productions, under the direction of Thomas Schumacher, and Broadway In Boston announced today that tickets for the long-awaited production of Disney's Frozen will go on sale to the public on Monday, June 5 at 10am.

3
Black Dog Tavern, Co. Returns As Signature Partner Of Beach Road Weekend 2023 Photo
Black Dog Tavern, Co. Returns As Signature Partner Of Beach Road Weekend 2023

The Black Dog Tavern, Co. will be back as the official title partner of the Beach Road Weekend Music Festival presented by The Black Dog. Fans will once again be able to enjoy some of the hottest names in music like Mumford and Sons, Bon Iver, Leon Bridges, and dozens of others will be performing live during three days of music, food and culture August 25 - 27, 2023 at Veteran's Memorial Park on beautiful Martha's Vineyard. 

4
BTG Reveals Casting For MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET and PHOTOGRAPH 51 Photo
BTG Reveals Casting For MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET and PHOTOGRAPH 51

Berkshire Theatre Group (BTG) and Kate Maguire (Artistic Director, CEO) have announced casting for two of its summer 2023 shows: Million Dollar Quartet, a three-time Tony Award–nominated once-in-a-lifetime musical evening back by popular demand with some of the same cast as 2017 and Photograph 51, an intriguing portrait of the race to discover the mysteries of the DNA double helix. 

More Hot Stories For You

and regionstable.regionsid=10 and LOCATE(',', regionsfield) = 0;

Videos

Video: Brian d'Arcy James on Solving Sondheim Video Video: Brian d'Arcy James on Solving Sondheim
Corey Hawkins Wants to 'Plant the Seeds of Possibility ' on Broadway Video
Corey Hawkins Wants to 'Plant the Seeds of Possibility ' on Broadway
How Bonnie Milligan Built a Better Debra Video
How Bonnie Milligan Built a Better Debra
Micaela Diamond Is Not Taking PARADE for Granted Video
Micaela Diamond Is Not Taking PARADE for Granted
View all Videos

Boston SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Rooted
Lyric Stage Boston (6/02-6/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Born to do This - Joan of Arc Rock Opera
The Company Theatre (7/28-8/20)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Penn & Teller present The Foolers
The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts (10/11-10/11)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Sense and Sensibility
The Cape Playhouse (6/21-7/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Elf
Theatre Workshop of Nantucket (11/21-12/09)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# “A Revolution of Her Own!™ Deborah Sampson”
John Bauer Senior Center (6/24-6/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# MusicCon
Boxboro Regency (6/30-7/02)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# An American in Paris
The Cape Playhouse (7/26-8/12)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Rock of Ages
Theatre Workshop of Nantucket (7/06-8/26)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Singing Windmills
Modern Theatre at Suffolk University (6/09-6/10)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You