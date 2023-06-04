Cotuit Center for the Arts to Present THESE ARE THE BONUS YEARS This Month

Cotuit Center for the Arts will present These Are The Bonus Years, written and performed by Jason Mellin, in the Vivian and Morton Sigel Black Box Theater. Performances will take place June 8 through June 25, on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm and Sundays at 4:00pm.

Jason Mellin, local storyteller and poet, brings a new original performance to the Sigel. Mellin was diagnosed with Bipolar I twelve years ago, and has had his share of close calls with his illness in that time. As a child of the U.S. nuclear weapons program, he has researched the ways the entire planet has also just avoided catastrophe after dozens of close calls during the Cold War and into today. Now he, like the world's remaining nuclear powers, has entered a relatively stable period of détente, but the possibility for disaster still persists. In These Are the Bonus Years, improvised anew every day, Mellin reflects on how fortunate he is – and all of us are – to be alive today, and how to make the most of the gift that is our surprising good fortune.

This performance includes mature language and frank discussions of mental health, suicide, warfare, and the end of the world.

All shows in the Black Box will be a part of our new Pick Your Price program. You decide what your ticket costs, from $10-$50. No other gimmicks, no preferred seating, no special promotions. For more information, and to purchase tickets, visit Click Here or call the Box Office at 508-428-0669 x0. Cotuit Center for the Arts is located at 4404 Falmouth Road/Route 28 in Cotuit.