Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Cotuit Center for the Arts Presents LOVE LETTERS GALA

The event is on Saturday, May 20, 2023.

Feb. 15, 2023  
Cotuit Center for the Arts Presents LOVE LETTERS GALA

On Saturday, May 20, 2023, please join in for the Love Letters Gala, a special event to benefit the Center! The event features an elegant reception in the Gallery at 3:00pm, followed by a performance of A.R. Gurney's Love Letters in the John Weltman Outdoor Performance Pavilion at 4:00pm. Admission is free, and reservations are required.

When the young Andrew Makepeace Ladd III accepts an invitation to Melissa Gardner's birthday party, Melissa writes him a thank you note... and a unique romantic friendship and delicately warm correspondence destined to last for almost half a century is born. Love Letters is the tender, tragi-comic story of the shared nostalgia, missed opportunities, and deep closeness of two lifelong, complicated friends - two people physically separated yet brought together by candid communication and shared confidences, a romance blossoming across the miles and the years.

The Center's production of Love Letters is directed by Carol McManus and features John Weltman and Linda Monchik, two veteran actors who have performed in numerous productions at Cotuit Center for the Arts as well as many other local and regional theaters.

As part of this special event, Cotuit Center for the Arts is hosting a contest for the best Love Letter. Have you ever written a love letter? Ever received one? Maybe it was written to a loved one, friend, parent, child, or even a pet.

Prizes include a 1st - $250, 2nd - $150, 3rd - $100, 4th and 5th - memberships to Cotuit Center for the Arts. Winners will be announced at the Gala Reception in the Center's Gallery on Saturday, May 20th at 3:00pm, followed by the performance of A.R. Gurney's Love Letters at 4:00pm in the John Weltman Outdoor Performance Pavilion.

To enter the contest, please send a copy of your Love Letter (with names changed to protect privacy if desired), with your name, email address and telephone number to: Carol McManus, P.O. Box 671, Sandwich, MA 02563, OR Linda Monchik, 7 Stony Brook Drive, Mashpee, MA 02649. You can also submit an electronic copy of your letter to info@cotuitcenterforthearts.org.

A panel of three judges will choose the most original, creative and/or endearing letters. Deadline for submissions is May 7th, 2023.

Both the Performance and Reception are FREE to attend, with or without entering the Contest, but registrations are required. For more information, and to register, visit artsonthecape.org or call the Box Office at 508-428-0669 x0. Cotuit Center for the Arts is located at 4404 Falmouth Road/Route 28 in Cotuit.




Director Anne Bogart to Helm Bartóks BLUEBEARDS CASTLE at Boston Lyric Opera Photo
Director Anne Bogart to Helm Bartók's BLUEBEARD'S CASTLE at Boston Lyric Opera
​A brand-new production that blends Bela Bartók’s 1918 one-act opera Bluebeard’s Castle with 1915’s Four Songs (Vier Lieder) by his contemporary Alma Maria Schindler-Mahler – and immerses audiences in a multi-room installation including a pre-show musical salon – arrives at the Flynn Cruiseport Boston for four performances March 22-26.
Andre Raphel Conducts the BSO in Subscription Series Debut Photo
Andre Raphel Conducts the BSO in Subscription Series Debut
Conductor André Raphel conducts the Boston Symphony Orchestra making his BSO Subscription series debut on March 3, 4 and 5, 2023.  He will be leading the opening program in the “Voices of Loss, Reckoning and Hope” Festival, a festival exploring complex social issues.  
Provincetown Theater Celebrate 13th Anniversary of THE 24-HOUR PLAYS Photo
Provincetown Theater Celebrate 13th Anniversary of THE 24-HOUR PLAYS
Produced in partnership with the Provincetown Playwrights’ Lab, the Provincetown Theater will present the 13th annual 24-Hour Plays at the company’s playhouse at 238 Bradford Street in Provincetown, MA on the weekend of March 4 and 5.
Tina Fey And Amy Poehler To Launch First Live Tour In This Spring! Photo
Tina Fey And Amy Poehler To Launch First Live Tour In This Spring!
Comedy icons, writers, producers, actresses and Saturday Night Live alumni Amy Poehler and Tina Fey will embark on their first-ever live tour together Tina Fey & Amy Poehler: Restless Leg Tour.

More Hot Stories For You


Andre Raphel Conducts the BSO in Subscription Series DebutAndre Raphel Conducts the BSO in Subscription Series Debut
February 14, 2023

Conductor André Raphel conducts the Boston Symphony Orchestra making his BSO Subscription series debut on March 3, 4 and 5, 2023.  He will be leading the opening program in the “Voices of Loss, Reckoning and Hope” Festival, a festival exploring complex social issues.  
Provincetown Theater Celebrate 13th Anniversary of THE 24-HOUR PLAYSProvincetown Theater Celebrate 13th Anniversary of THE 24-HOUR PLAYS
February 14, 2023

Produced in partnership with the Provincetown Playwrights’ Lab, the Provincetown Theater will present the 13th annual 24-Hour Plays at the company’s playhouse at 238 Bradford Street in Provincetown, MA on the weekend of March 4 and 5.
Kip Moore and Yacthley Crew Concerts Added to the Summer Lineup at Indian RanchKip Moore and Yacthley Crew Concerts Added to the Summer Lineup at Indian Ranch
February 13, 2023

Two new shows have been added to the 2023 Summer Concert Series at Indian Ranch in Webster, MA. Kip Moore returns to the Indian Ranch stage on Sunday, June 11, 2023 and Yachtley Crew makes their debut on Sunday, July 30, 2023.
Boston Gay Men's Chorus Reboots BORN THIS WAY A Celebration Of Standing Out When You Don't Fit InBoston Gay Men's Chorus Reboots BORN THIS WAY A Celebration Of Standing Out When You Don't Fit In
February 10, 2023

Spring concert will premiere the choral theater adaptation of popular children's book 'A Peacock Among Pigeons' by Broadway composer John Bucchino.
Earthquake Relief Concert For Turkey Will Be Performed at First Church in Cambridge, MAEarthquake Relief Concert For Turkey Will Be Performed at First Church in Cambridge, MA
February 10, 2023

New England Conservatory faculty member Mehmet Ali Sanlıkol hosts a benefit concert to support earthquake relief efforts in his native Turkey.
share