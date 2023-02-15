Cotuit Center for the Arts Presents LOVE LETTERS GALA

On Saturday, May 20, 2023, please join in for the Love Letters Gala, a special event to benefit the Center! The event features an elegant reception in the Gallery at 3:00pm, followed by a performance of A.R. Gurney's Love Letters in the John Weltman Outdoor Performance Pavilion at 4:00pm. Admission is free, and reservations are required.

When the young Andrew Makepeace Ladd III accepts an invitation to Melissa Gardner's birthday party, Melissa writes him a thank you note... and a unique romantic friendship and delicately warm correspondence destined to last for almost half a century is born. Love Letters is the tender, tragi-comic story of the shared nostalgia, missed opportunities, and deep closeness of two lifelong, complicated friends - two people physically separated yet brought together by candid communication and shared confidences, a romance blossoming across the miles and the years.

The Center's production of Love Letters is directed by Carol McManus and features John Weltman and Linda Monchik, two veteran actors who have performed in numerous productions at Cotuit Center for the Arts as well as many other local and regional theaters.

As part of this special event, Cotuit Center for the Arts is hosting a contest for the best Love Letter. Have you ever written a love letter? Ever received one? Maybe it was written to a loved one, friend, parent, child, or even a pet.

Prizes include a 1st - $250, 2nd - $150, 3rd - $100, 4th and 5th - memberships to Cotuit Center for the Arts. Winners will be announced at the Gala Reception in the Center's Gallery on Saturday, May 20th at 3:00pm, followed by the performance of A.R. Gurney's Love Letters at 4:00pm in the John Weltman Outdoor Performance Pavilion.

To enter the contest, please send a copy of your Love Letter (with names changed to protect privacy if desired), with your name, email address and telephone number to: Carol McManus, P.O. Box 671, Sandwich, MA 02563, OR Linda Monchik, 7 Stony Brook Drive, Mashpee, MA 02649. You can also submit an electronic copy of your letter to info@cotuitcenterforthearts.org.

A panel of three judges will choose the most original, creative and/or endearing letters. Deadline for submissions is May 7th, 2023.

Both the Performance and Reception are FREE to attend, with or without entering the Contest, but registrations are required. For more information, and to register, visit artsonthecape.org or call the Box Office at 508-428-0669 x0. Cotuit Center for the Arts is located at 4404 Falmouth Road/Route 28 in Cotuit.