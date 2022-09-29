Cotuit Center for the Arts Presents Jimmy Tingle Live! HUMOR FOR HUMANITY

Cotuit Center for the Arts will welcome Cambridge native, veteran comedian, and past political candidate Jimmy Tingle back to the Main Stage on Thursday, October 27 at 7:30pm for "Jimmy Tingle Live! HUMOR FOR HUMANITY."

In "Jimmy Tingle Live! HUMOR FOR HUMANITY," comedian, commentator, and founder of Humor for Humanity Jimmy Tingle mixes his funniest comedic hits and newest post-pandemic bits, to deliver the humor, hope, and humanity the world so desperately needs in 2022.

Jimmy will take us on a hilarious and soul-searching journey from his Cambridge roots as an aspiring comic and street performer during the 1980's to the Tonight Show, 60 Minutes II, Harvard's Kennedy School of Government, and a run for Lieutenant Governor of Massachusetts. Jimmy Tingle will speak to the challenges of the day with comedy, compassion, and common sense while delivering a very funny, passionate, and purpose-driven tour de force performance.

If laughter is the best medicine, then Jimmy Tingle is the Surgeon General of political humor. He will make you laugh, think, and feel better. Just what the doctor ordered!

Tickets are $25, with a $5 discount for members of the Center and a $2 discount for seniors and veterans. For more information, and to purchase tickets, visit artsonthecape.org or call the Box Office at 508-428-0669 x0. Cotuit Center for the Arts is located at 4404 Falmouth Road/Route 28 in Cotuit.