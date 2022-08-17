Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Cotuit Center for the Arts Presents Giants Of Jazz With Joe & The Cape Jazz Crew

From small group jazz to swinging big bands, symphony orchestras to avant-garde free jazz, Dixieland, funk and rock, Joe has played it all.

Aug. 17, 2022  

Cotuit Center for the Arts Presents Giants Of Jazz With Joe & The Cape Jazz Crew

Cotuit Center for the Arts presents a tribute to the greatest jazz players of the mid-twentieth century, with live music performed by some of the Cape's most talented jazz musicians. "Giants of Jazz: A Tribute ft. Joe Mongelli & The Cape Jazz Crew" will take place on Wednesday, August 24 at 7:30pm on the Main Stage.

Enjoy meticulous recreations of the most widely acclaimed music of Miles Davis, John Coltrane, and Art Blakey-all of your favorites from 1955-1965. Featuring inspired playing by local artists Joe Mongelli on trumpet/flugelhorn, Scott Avidon on saxophone, Mark Borgmann on piano, Michael Ryle on upright bass, and Michael Dunford on drums. Arrangements by Joe Mongelli.

Joe's music draws on a broad, eclectic background of performance experience spanning 35+ years. From small group jazz to swinging big bands, symphony orchestras to avant-garde free jazz, Dixieland, funk and rock, Joe has played it all.

Joe makes extensive use of classics from the American Songbook and jazz standards for the raw material of his musical canvas. But he makes these classics his own with unique arrangements not heard elsewhere. His most recent CD, WashAshore, exemplifies Joe's creative approach.

On Cape Cod, Joe has appeared at Preservation Hall in Wellfleet, the Cultural Center of Cape Cod, the Cape Cod Art Museum, the Harvest Gallery, the Gran Cru Wine Bar, Del Mar, Embargo, Stewarts, The Riverway, Bubala's, and the Provincetown Art Association & Museum. When not playing jazz gigs, Joe plays classical trumpet in both solo and symphonic settings at various venues on Cape Cod.

Jazz Sensibilities says of the Cape Jazz Crew, "Mongelli and his crew are a melded match that sparkles as well as swings."

Tickets are $40, with a $5 discount for members and a $2 discount for seniors/veterans. For more information, and to purchase tickets, visit artsonthecape.org or call the Box Office at 508-428-0669 x0. Cotuit Center for the Arts is located at 4404 Falmouth Road/Route 28 in Cotuit.





