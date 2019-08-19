Corsara Artists Presents Halloween Event Menotti's THE MEDIUM

Corsara Artists will present a reimagined staging of Gian Carlo Menotti's opera The Medium as part of a spectacular Halloween event at Frank L Wiggin Auditorium in Peabody's City Hall on October 30 & 31. This production is a first for Corsara Artists and launches their inaugural 2019-2020 season of staged operas and classical concerts.

It also marks a triumphant return of a worldclass opera to Wiggin Auditorium for the city. Built in 1883, Wiggin Auditorium was simply known at the time as the "Opera House." Placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1972, the Auditorium hosted local political and community events until undergoing a nearly quarter-million dollar restoration in 2018; which included a restoration of the decorative ceiling to it's former glory, as well as new sound and video projection systems.

Corsara draws from its roster of international opera and classical singers featuring New York City Soprano Sara Law (who earned recent acclaim for performances in both the Miami Music Festival and Hawaii Performing Arts Festival ) in the role of Monica, Peabody's own Mezzo- Soprano Natalja Sticco (who sang with the Latvian National Opera from 2007-2017) as Madame Flora, and Mezzo Sarah Klopfenstein-Weir from Tampa Florida (recently in Opera del West's production of Cinderllion in Newton MA) as Mrs Nolan, a mother desperate to reconnect with her deceased daughter during a seance conducted by Madame Flora.

Conductor Ismael Sandoval of Cambridge MA will lead a full orchestra as Musical Director, and special-effects makeup artist Leila Rogers from Bristol, United Kingdom, has been commissioned to craft original concepts which will enhance the already eerie atmosphere of the production.

Tickets are available online at bit.ly/TheMedium2019 and through Corsara's website at www.CorsaraArtists.com. Prices range from $25-$45. Guest performers, artists and vendors to be announced will round out what will truly be an event experience existing fans of opera and new audiences will be sure to enjoy; as well as providing a few Halloween-scares.

Also on Halloween night, a post-performance Halloween Party with the cast and crew sponsored by Rumson's Rum of Salem will take place at Peabody's Black Box Theater.





Related Articles Shows View More Boston Stories

More Hot Stories For You