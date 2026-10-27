Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Coolidge Corner Theatre to Present 25th Annual Halloween Horror Marathon
The Brookline venue will screen rare 35mm prints and cult classics including THE EXORCIST, POLTERGEIST, and FRIGHT NIGHT throughout the week.
Just in time for Halloween, the Coolidge is bringing a lineup of horror films and cult classics to the big screen, culminating in its 25th Annual Halloween Horror Marathon on Saturday, October 31, at 11:30 PM.
This year's marathon features Boris Karloff in the Universal monster classic The Mummy, followed by Hammer Films' The Mummy's Shroud, screening from a rare archival print from the United Kingdom courtesy of Hammer Films. The Coolidge will be the first venue in decades to exhibit The Mummy's Shroud in 35mm in North America.
The all-night event will also feature five additional surprise films, mummified music, a costume contest, 35mm trailers and shorts, and more—making it a must-attend Halloween tradition for horror aficionados.
A WEEK OF HORROR AT THE COOLIDGE
Leading up to Halloween, the Coolidge is celebrating the season with an eclectic selection of horror films, supernatural thrillers, and genre favorites, including:
- The Exorcist (35mm) — Tuesday, October 27, at 7:00 PM
- Ganja & Hess — Tuesday, October 27, at 7:15 PM, co-presented by The Theater Offensive
- The Omen — Wednesday, October 28, at 7:00 PM
- Poltergeist (35mm) — Thursday, October 29, at 7:00 PM
- The Prophecy — Thursday, October 29, at 9:45 PM
- Fright Night (35mm) — Friday, October 30, at 11:59 PM
- Frankenweenie — Saturday, October 31, at 10:30 AM
Additional programming includes Legend on October 25, Alien (Director's Cut) on October 26, and Vincent Price: What Keeps Us Alive, introduced by Victoria Price, on October 28.
With classic monster movies, groundbreaking independent horror, beloved supernatural thrillers, and rare archival screenings, the Coolidge offers audiences an opportunity to experience the magic of genre cinema on the big screen throughout Halloween week.
EVENT DETAILS
25th Annual Halloween Horror Marathon
Date: Saturday, October 31
Time: 11:30 PM
Location: Coolidge Corner Theatre, Brookline, MA
For the complete schedule, additional information, and tickets, visit coolidge.org
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