Coolidge Corner Theatre Presents STAND WITH UKRAINE THROUGH FILM

Coolidge Corner Theatre will host Stand with Ukraine Through Film, an afternoon at the theatre that will include one of the first US theatrical screenings of The Guide, a 2014 Ukrainian film set against the backdrop of Soviet efforts to exterminate Ukrainians in the 1930s. Cinema Salem in Salem, MA recently screened the film last month.

The event will include introductions with Massachusetts Senate Majority Leader Senator Cynthia Creem and Massachusetts State Representative Tommy Vitolo as well as music by a Ukrainian Piano Trio featuring Liubomyr Senyshyn on violin, Margaret Boswell Senyshyn on piano and Sebastain Baverstam on cello; the trio will play selections by current Ukrainian composers. Following the screening of The Guide, Ukrainian cinema expert from Columbia University, Dr. Yuri Shevchuk, will lead a brief conversation with the audience. Oles Sanin, the film's highly regarded Ukrainian director, has provided a five minute video to introduce the film.

This event is a fundraiser to support Ukraine relief efforts. Tickets are set at variable pricing starting at $25 and All box office proceeds from the fundraiser will go directly to providing humanitarian assistance to the Ukrainian people. Funds from Stand with Ukraine Through Film will be sent to Human & Civil Rights Organizations of America, Inc., who will distribute the money to organizations helping in Ukraine and nearby countries. Buy tickets or donate now at: coolidge.org/ukraine

Executive Director & CEO Katherine Tallman said, "Film is a powerful tool for generating understanding, empathy and discussion. We are humbled to host this event, which exemplifies the mission of the Coolidge Corner Theatre Foundation to entertain, inform and engage - building a vital community through film culture. We hope it inspires generous support and solidarity for the people of Ukraine."

Stand with Ukraine Through Film is scheduled for Sunday, April 24, 2022. The program begins at 12:00PM ET.

Coolidge Corner Theatre is working with others in the cinema industry to make The Guide available across the nation.

Among those supporting this effort are the Harvard Ukrainian Research Institute, the Ukrainian Film Club at Columbia University, and the Digital Cinema Distribution Coalition.

Sanin is a leading Ukrainian film director of the post-Soviet generation, who has often worked in tandem with his childhood friend Serhii Mykhalchuk, the internationally recognized Ukrainian cinematographer. Their collaboration has produced works that are visually striking and deeply poetical. Sanin's The Guide was Ukraine's entry for the Academy Awards in 2014. Sanin is currently in Kyiv.

The nonprofit Coolidge Corner Theatre is a premier American independent cinema renowned for its curated feature film programming and innovative signature educational, cultural, and entertainment programs. A beloved movie house, the Coolidge welcomes over 225,000 patrons per year and has been delighting audiences with the best in cinematic entertainment since 1933.

In addition to showcasing the best in contemporary independent cinema, the Coolidge has developed a wide range of programing to reach all sectors of the community, including: Big Screen Classics, After Midnite, Senior Matinees, Talk Cinema, Science on Screen, Cinema Jukebox, PANORAMA, The Sounds of Silents, Kids' Shows, Rewind!, Box Office Babies, and adult education film classes. The Coolidge hosts several prominent film festivals and has welcomed film luminaries such as Meryl Streep, Werner Herzog, Jane Fonda, Liv Ullmann, Ethan Hawke, Viggo Mortensen, and more. For more information, visit coolidge.org.