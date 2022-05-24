Conversation With Karen Brooks Hopkins, President Emerita of BAM, to Take Place at the Modern Theatre

Does a more diverse arts community benefit everyone? What role will the arts play in the region's post-pandemic economy? These are just two of the topics that will be covered in a spirited conversation with Karen Brooks Hopkins, president emerita of BAM (Brooklyn Academy of Music), author, and senior advisor to the Onassis Foundation, on Thursday, June 9 at 6:30 p.m. at the Modern Theatre, 525 Washington St., Boston, MA.

In her three decades at BAM, Hopkins brought a richly diverse range of artists to its stages, from David Byrne to Pina Bausch to Winston Ntshona, exposing its audiences to the multicultural and interdisciplinary programming that transformed the institution and its community. Under her leadership, BAM became an international sensation and a cultural anchor of Brooklyn---the New York City borough which simultaneously transformed into one of the coolest neighborhoods on the planet. A visionary and accomplished arts and culture fundraiser, Hopkins played a key role in the successful revitalization of Brooklyn.

"Karen is a cultural force in the arts community, and we are excited to hear her discuss BAM's transformational growth and international influence, her vision for diverse and sustainable arts communities, and BAM's greatest moments in history," said Susan H. Spurlock, Ford Hall Forum executive director.

Kelvin Dinkins, Jr. new executive director of the American Repertory Theater (A.R.T.), Harvard University, will introduce Hopkins and join her in an interactive dialogue with the audience moderated by Punctuate4 Productions Artistic Director Myriam Cyr.

Presented by the Ford Hall Forum with Punctuate4 Productions and Suffolk University's Theatre Department, the event at the historic Modern Theatre at Suffolk University, 525 Washington St., Boston, is free and open to the public. Advanced tickets are recommended as space is limited. Reserve at http://tinyurl.com/KarenBrooksHopkins

The Ford Hall Forum is the nation's oldest continuously operating free public lecture series. Thought-provoking speakers, including some of the most controversial opinion leaders of our time, are presented in settings that facilitate frank and open debate.