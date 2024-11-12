Comedy Night At Samuel Slater's Restaurant to Present Corey Rodrigues & Guests

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Comedy will return to Samuel Slater’s Restaurant in Webster, MA on Friday, December 20, 2024 featuring Corey Rodrigues plus special guest James Dorsey and hosted by Alex Giampapa for a night of laughs. Doors open at 6:30 PM; show starts at 7:30 PM.

Corey Rodriques is a highly sought after national touring college, club and corporate performer. He was the winner of The Catch a New Rising Star, The Funniest Comic in New England and the 2017 Big Sky Comedy Festivals. Rodrigues has been featured on the hilarious Gotham Live, Laughs on Fox and True Tv's Laff Mobbs Laff Tracks. In 2018, he released his Dry Bar comedy special, which was voted "best of the fest" at the Big Pine Comedy Festival and was picked as one of TBS's Comics to Watch at the New York Comedy Fest. In 2019, Rodrigues made his late-night TV debut on the Conan O'Brien show. In 2020, he released another 30-minute Comedy Special for the EPIX series "Unprotected Sets." His comedy is honest and fun, constantly peppering in stories from his life and the lives of those around him. Mix that with a hilarious point of view and he's able to talk just about anything.

Boston’s James Dorsey is an insurance salesman by day and comedian by night. After receiving his first D-minus for conduct in the second grade, Dorsey said he realized school was not his cup of tea and took his “disruptive in class” trademark to the stand-up stage and never looked back. He shares life experiences through high energy, witty acting-out, and playful facial expressions. His use of imitations and characters is incredibly vivid and entertaining. Dorsey was the national winner of the Catch a New Rising Star competition, as well as the Plymouth Rock Comedy Festival and has performed at the prestigious Boston Comedy Festival. His performance on stage has been described as “Flawless, smooth and original. A born professional.” He has shared the stage with Joe Rogan, Bryan Callen, Jerry Seinfeld, Patrice O’Neal, Jim Gaffigan, Michael Ian Black, Gilbert Gottfried, and Steven Wright. Dorsey can be seen in every major comedy club in New England and will remain in your head and heart long after he has made his exit from the stage.

Alex Giampapa began performing stand-up comedy in Boston at the age of 19 and soon became a popular act all across New England. He’s performed with comedians like Bill Burr, Hannibal Buress, Ilana Glaser, Sarah Cooper, Judah Friedlander, Gary Gulman, Adam Devine and Erik Griffin. Alex headlines shows nationwide, and has been featured in many comedy festivals including The Rogue Island Comedy Festival (Newport, RI), The Big Pine Comedy Festival (Flagstaff, AZ), The Boston Comedy Festival, and The Motor City Comedy Festival (Detroit, MI).

Samuel Slater’s Restaurant at Indian Ranch offers a variety of events year round, along with seasonal concerts at Indian Ranch amphitheater, the Indian Princess paddlewheeler and Indian Ranch Campground. Upcoming events at Samuel Slater’s include Dried Flower Boxwood Tree Workshop on November 15th, Petty Larceny: A Tribute to the music of Tom Petty on November 16th, Comedy Night with Jimmy Dunn & Guests on November 22nd, The Peacheaters: An Allman Brothers Band Experience on December 6th, Breakfast with Santa on December 15th, Holiday Birch Log Centerpiece Workshop on December 18th, New Year’s Eve with Whiskey Boulevard on December 31st, and Elvis Presley’s 90th Birthday Celebration on January 4th. More events will be announced soon.

Tickets for Comedy Night at Slater’s with Corey Rodrigues & Guests on Friday, December 20, 2024 are on-sale now at samuelslaters.com. Samuel Slater’s Restaurant is located at 200 Gore Road in Webster, MA outside of Worcester and less than an hour’s drive from Boston, Providence, Hartford and Springfield.

Comments