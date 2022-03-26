Comedy Game Show GAME GRUMPS LIVE to Perform at Boch Center Shubert Theatre

The Game Grumps, Arin Hanson and Dan Avidan, return to the stage with a brand-new show that pits the audience against each other in a series of hilarious games. It is a battle to find out who really is the best gamer at the Boch center Shubert Theatre on June 21, 2022. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 25 at 10:00 AM at bochcenter.org. A limited number of VIP packages will also be available that include premium seating, an exclusive pre-show VIP experience and other benefits.

Dan Avidan is a musician and comedian who joined the YouTube series Game Grumps in 2013. He brings a chilled-out, positive presence to the show, and is often sent into uncontrollable fits of laughter by co-host Arin Hanson. Avidan grew up an admirer of "commentary" shows like Mystery Science Theatre 3000 and was thrilled to join Game Grumps to hone his craft and live out his comedy dreams. The show's YouTube channel has more than 5.3 million subscribers and features episodes with guests like Ben Schwartz, Dan Harmon, Weird Al Yankovic, and Jamie Lee Curtis.

Arin Hanson is a cartoonist, comedian, voice actor who came into notoriety for his "Awesome" cartoon parodies posted on Newgrounds.com and Youtube.com. He thought it would be funny to do a let's play comedy show, so then Game Grumps happened. Tickets will be available Friday, March 25 at 10:00 AM

Game of Grumps audience members will be required to wear a mask and show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test taken with 72 hours of the show in order to enter the theatre.

Tickets are available at the Boch Center Box Office, www.bochcenter.org, by calling (800) 982-ARTS (2787) and via Ticketmaster. The Shubert Theatre is located at 265 Tremont Street in Boston, MA

About the Boch Center

The Boch Center is one of the nation's leading nonprofit performing arts institutions and a guardian of the historic Wang and Shubert Theatres. As New England's largest cultural venue, the Boch Center is home to theater, classical and popular music, dance, comedy, opera, Broadway musicals, family entertainment, and more.

Located in Boston's historic Theater District, the Boch Center also offers a diverse mix of educational, cultural and community outreach initiatives, including the City Spotlights Leadership Program and the Folk Americana Roots Hall of Fame; collaborates with artists and local nonprofit arts organizations; preserves historic venues; and acts as a champion for Greater Boston's arts and cultural community. Learn more at bochcenter.org.