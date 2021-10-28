Comedian Bert Kreischer Is Coming To Worcester

After bouncing back from the pandemic with his wildly successful 2021 Berty Boy Relapse Tour, award-winning comedian, podcast host, and author Bert Kreischer is taking no breaks from touring.

Set to wrap the first leg of the Berty Boy Relapse Tour this December, The Machine will launch the next leg of the 50-date tour beginning in Vancouver, BC in January 2022. He will perform at The Hanover Theatre on March 25, 2022.

After filming Legendary Entertainment's movie, The Machine, in Serbia earlier this year-an adaptation of the viral story Bert told onstage about getting involved with the Russian mob while studying abroad in college, Bert returned to his alma mater for a SOLD OUT show at Florida State University's Donald L. Tucker Civic Center during homecoming weekend; a full circle moment for the comedy superstar 24 years in the making.

In addition to his seven shows that were rescheduled due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, Bert has added an additional 43 markets to his tour itinerary, which will go on sale to the general public on Friday, October 29 at 10 AM. For more information and tickets, visit TheHanoverTheatre.org.