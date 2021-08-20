Club Passim's CAMPFIRE. Returns In Person Labor Day Weekend

Club Passim's annual campfire. Festival returns in person for the first time in more than a year. More than 50 artists will perform both live and remotely throughout the weekend. Now in it's 23rd year, campfire. is a celebration of Boston's folk music scene and a way for the club to showcase emerging artists. The lineup is loaded with familiar acts like Sol y Canto and Dinty Child and rising stars like Gabriella Simpkins. Campfire. runs from 4:30PM - 11PM every night of Labor Day Weekend September 3rd - 6th. On Monday night there will be a special in the round performance featuring artists from Passim's Global Roots Series. Tickets are available now at passim.org.

This year's festival will alternate between live performances in the Cambridge club and video performances recorded at the artist's home or studio. The entire festival will also be streamed online at Passim's Facebook page and at passim.org/campfire.

Campfire started 23 years ago, and has become the single-biggest way that Passim develops new talent and celebrates the Boston area's amazing music community. The festival traditionally runs twice a year on both Memorial and Labor Day Weekends.

Passim is committed to providing a safe environment for all to work, listen, and enjoy live music. The club requires all staff, performers, and patrons to show proof of COVID-19 vaccine when they work, attend performances, classes, and workshops at Passim. Patrons will be asked to show their vaccination card or a photo of their vaccination card each time they enter the club. If a patron is not able to show proof of vaccination they will not be allowed to attend the performance, and their ticket purchase will be refunded. Passim recommends that all non-performers wear masks indoors unless they are actively eating or drinking.