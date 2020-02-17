Club Passim To Celebrate Leap Day With Zachariah Hickman's BLEEP YEAR SHOW

Cover your ears, because Zachariah Hickman has the perfect way to celebrate leap year... using every swear word you can think of! Hickman has assembled a band to celebrate the big day with a concert so filthy it would make a sailor cry. Hickman and his cast of co-conspirators will present an evening dedicated to the finest songs that feature cursing. Hickman's "Beep Year Show is an adults only show on Saturday, February 29th at Club Passim in Cambridge. Tickets are on sale now at Passim.org.

Zachariah Hickman is known as a bassist, producer and bandleader for artists such as Josh Ritter, Ray Lamontagne, Barnstar!, and many local luminaries. He once spoke to Tom Waits in an elevator, and used to wear a beret non-ironically. This is not his first time performing at Club Passim.

Zachariah Hickman will perform the "Bleep Year Show" at Club Passim Saturday, February 29th at 8:00PM. (Limited tickets remain for the shows on January 2nd and 3rd.) Tickets are $30 ($28 for members) and available at www.clubpassim.org, by calling 617-492-7679 (9:30 AM - 5:00 PM, Monday - Friday) or at the Club Passim box office sixty minutes before the show begins. Club Passim is located in Harvard Square at 47 Palmer St., Cambridge, MA 02138.

About Passim

The mission of Passim is to provide truly exceptional and interactive live musical experiences for both performers and audiences, to nurture artists at all stages of their career, and to build a vibrant music community. Passim does so through their legendary listening venue, music school, artist grants and outreach programs. As a nonprofit since 1994, Passim carries on the heritage of our predecessors-the historic Club 47 (1958-1968) and for-profit Passim (1969-1994). We cultivate a diverse mix of musical traditions, where the emphasis is on the relationship between performers and audience and teachers and students. Located in Harvard Square, Passim serves Cambridge and the broader region by featuring local, national and International Artists. Our ultimate goal is to help the performance arts flourish and thereby enrich the lives of members of our community. For a complete schedule, visit www.passim.org.





Related Articles Shows View More Boston Stories

More Hot Stories For You