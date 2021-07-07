Club Passim Showcases The Incredible Talent That Helps Run The Club

Club Passim, the legendary listening room in Harvard Square, is constantly spotlighting some of the greatest up and coming folk artists from around the country, Now Passim is shining light on three rising stars that each work in the club: Grace Givertz performs at Club Passim on Wednesday, July 7, Sadie Gustafson-Zook will perform on Thursday, July 8, and Rachel Sumner will perform on Wednesday, July 21.

Grace works in the box office, Sadie works as a server and Rachel is the school of music manager. All of these performances will be in front of a live audience and streamed online. Tickets for all three shows are available now at www.passim.org.

Grace Givertz's new single Papa, is out now. An emotional tune is in memory of every Black life stolen from us, including my grandfather Theodore Daniels Sr. Gaining thousands of streams in a matter of weeks, Grace has proved once again she can tackle deeply personal emotions and still connect with audiences.

With a large voice packed into a tiny body, Grace Givertz is a multi-instrumentalist who uses her honest lyrics to bring a refreshing sound to folk. Born and raised in Jupiter, Florida, Grace has been writing songs and performing since she was eleven years old. Grace has performed at many Boston venues including Great Scott, Club Passim, ONCE Ballroom, The Red Room and The Burren, opening for favorites like Lucy Dacus, Neyla Pekarek (The Lumineers), and John Paul White (The Civil Wars), and Erin Rae.

Sadie Gustafson-Zook is a Boston-based, Indiana-raised musician who investigates closeness, uncertainties, and deep relationships. She writes with whimsy and gravity, luring listeners in with intricate guitar picking and inviting them to stay with her carefully crafted stories. She is a Kerrville New Folk songwriting finalist and has been showcased throughout the country at venues and festivals like the Walnut Valley Festival, Red Wing Roots, and Club Passim. In 2019, she also earned an MA in Jazz and Contemporary Music (voice) from Longy School of Music of Bard College.

Her 2021 album Sin of Certainty delves deeper into questions of identity and place, and is her first album since coming out as a lesbian. Sin of Certainty was successfully funded on Kickstarter and features internationally acclaimed harpist Mairi Chaimbeul, Corporate Punk's Sean Trischka, Toronto-based Charlotte Cornfield, among others. It is produced by Alec Spiegelman and mastered by Bobbi Giel.

Rachel Sumner may be best known as the former guitarist and singer-songwriter from bluegrass string phenom Twisted Pine, but it is in her recent venture as a solo artist that we are beginning to fully recognize her dynamism as a writer and performer. Whether she's fronting a full string band or appearing with only a guitar, you'll be mesmerized by her elegantly intricate arrangements and captivated by the delivery of each and every word. Now, you may be getting the idea that all of her songs are delicate, crystalline confessionals; they are most certainly not. Rachel is both a Willie Nelson and a Patsy Cline of indie-folk - writing the heartfelt but catchy songs and conveying their emotional complexity with candor and an achingly beautiful yodel. And it is her diverse love of pop, classical, country and everything in between that she draws upon to synthesize into her own unique sound.

In 2011, Rachel relocated from the west coast to Boston as a classical flutist, intending only to study Composition and Film Scoring at Berklee College of Music. She didn't play any other instruments - she hadn't even thought to strum a string on the guitar at that point. Rachel might have begun her formal training in wind ensembles and orchestras, but folk music was important to her family and had been fueling her musical passion from the very start. Rachel's debut solo EP Anything Worth Doing was released in November 2018, and she has begun work on the follow-up to that, her debut full-length record which will be out this year.

Tickets for all three performances are available at www.passim.org or at the Club Passim box office sixty minutes before the show begins. Club Passim is located in Harvard Square at 47 Palmer St., Cambridge, MA 02138.