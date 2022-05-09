Club Passim Kicks Off Summer With In Person Campfire Festival Memorial Day Weekend

A Memorial Day and Labor Day Weekend tradition, Club Passim's Campfire Festival returns, kicking off the summer with four days of performances at the legendary music listening room in Harvard Square. The 2022 Memorial Day festival will be full in person and feature 49 artists performing more than 26 hours of music. Single day and weekend passes are on sale now at Passim.org. A live stream will also be available for those unable to attend in person.

The lineup is an eclectic mix of talented musicians including Zoe Levitt, Ira Klein & Hazel Royer, Noble Dust, Grace Givertz and many others.

"Campfire has always provided Passim with a platform to introduce up and coming performers. At the same time, it provides our audience musical discovery," said Matt Smith, Passim Managing Director. "This year, the festival is about the kids with new faces like Doctora Xingona, Gabriella Simpkins who was an Iguana Fund recipient,Lay Low Moon and more, That being said, we do welcome back some Passim regulars to Campfire like Chris O'Brien, Rose Polenzani, Dave Richardson, Lloyd Thayer, and Kim Moberg."

Campfire started in 1998 as a way to fill a bad booking weekend. Now, 24 years later, the festival has become the single-biggest way that Passim develops new talent. Originally called, "On the Cutting Edge of the Campfire," the festival combined the idea of artists sitting around the campfire playing music with Passim's commitment to bringing new talent to discerning listeners. Today, the Campfire Festival is as much about the community as it is about the music. "In the round" performances with songwriters swapping tunes are as common as solo and band sets throughout the course of each day of the festival.

Click here to see the entire lineup for the 2022 Campfire Festival.

Campfire Festival returns to Club Passim May 27 - 30. Performances begin at 6:00 PM on May 27th and 4:00 PM on May 28th, 29th and 30th. Tickets are $10 - $25 and available at www.passim.org, by calling 617-492-7679 (9:30 AM - 5:00 PM, Monday - Friday) or at the Club Passim box office. Club Passim is located in Harvard Square at 47 Palmer St., Cambridge, MA 02138.