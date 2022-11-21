Clea Newman, Daughter Of Paul Newman, Will Participate In A Q&A Following Screening of THE HUSTLER at The Coolidge

On Sunday, December 4 at 2pm the Coolidge Corner Theatre will welcome Clea Newman, daughter of the legendary acting couple Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward, for a special screening of The Hustler. Following the screening, Ms. Newman will participate in a Q&A moderated by film critic and journalist Loren King.

Copies of Paul Newman's newly-published memoir The Extraordinary Life of an Ordinary Man (afterword by Clea Newman) will be available for purchase-courtesy of Brookline Booksmith-following the Q&A.

One of the essential films of the 1960s, The Hustler features an electrifying performance by Paul Newman as "Fast" Eddie Felson, an arrogant, amoral hustler who haunts backstreet pool rooms, fleecing anyone who'll pick up a cue. The film is based on the novel by Walter Tevis (The Queen's Gambit, The Man Who Fell to Earth) and received seven Academy Award nominations and two wins. 25 years later, Newman would reprise the role of Felson in Martin Scorsese's The Color of Money, which earned him his long overdue Best Actor Oscar.

"We are delighted to welcome Clea Newman to the Coolidge for a celebration of the remarkable life and career of Paul Newman, who was not only a great actor but also a phenomenal human being. His philanthropic legacy lives on through the extraordinary commitment of his family members, including Clea Newman. We look forward to revisiting his iconic performance as Fast Eddie Felson in The Hustler," remarked Coolidge Corner Theatre Executive Director & CEO Katherine Tallman.

Clea Newman currently serves as the proud Ambassador and spokesperson for SeriousFun Children's Network (SeriousFun), helping to elevate awareness of the mission and advance the legacy of her father and SeriousFun founder, Paul Newman. SeriousFun is a global network of 30 camps and programs providing life-changing experiences to children living with serious illnesses and their family members, totally free of charge. Since Paul Newman opened the first SeriousFun camp in 1988, the Network has provided over 1.6 million experiences to children and families from more than 50 countries around the world.

Admission is $16.25 general admission, $13.25 for Coolidge Corner Theater members. The price includes the film screening and post-screening Q&A (which will run approximately 30 minutes). Tickets are available onsite at the box office, or at coolidge.org.

The Coolidge's screens are accessible by elevators. All are also equipped with a variety of options for patrons that are hard of hearing, deaf, blind, and/or visually impaired. For questions about accessibility or to request any special accommodations, please email info@coolidge.org.