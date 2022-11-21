Clea Newman, Daughter Of Paul Newman, Will Participate In A Q&A Following Screening of THE HUSTLER at The Coolidge
The event is on Sunday, December 4 at 2pm.
On Sunday, December 4 at 2pm the Coolidge Corner Theatre will welcome Clea Newman, daughter of the legendary acting couple Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward, for a special screening of The Hustler. Following the screening, Ms. Newman will participate in a Q&A moderated by film critic and journalist Loren King.
Copies of Paul Newman's newly-published memoir The Extraordinary Life of an Ordinary Man (afterword by Clea Newman) will be available for purchase-courtesy of Brookline Booksmith-following the Q&A.
One of the essential films of the 1960s, The Hustler features an electrifying performance by Paul Newman as "Fast" Eddie Felson, an arrogant, amoral hustler who haunts backstreet pool rooms, fleecing anyone who'll pick up a cue. The film is based on the novel by Walter Tevis (The Queen's Gambit, The Man Who Fell to Earth) and received seven Academy Award nominations and two wins. 25 years later, Newman would reprise the role of Felson in Martin Scorsese's The Color of Money, which earned him his long overdue Best Actor Oscar.
"We are delighted to welcome Clea Newman to the Coolidge for a celebration of the remarkable life and career of Paul Newman, who was not only a great actor but also a phenomenal human being. His philanthropic legacy lives on through the extraordinary commitment of his family members, including Clea Newman. We look forward to revisiting his iconic performance as Fast Eddie Felson in The Hustler," remarked Coolidge Corner Theatre Executive Director & CEO Katherine Tallman.
Clea Newman currently serves as the proud Ambassador and spokesperson for SeriousFun Children's Network (SeriousFun), helping to elevate awareness of the mission and advance the legacy of her father and SeriousFun founder, Paul Newman. SeriousFun is a global network of 30 camps and programs providing life-changing experiences to children living with serious illnesses and their family members, totally free of charge. Since Paul Newman opened the first SeriousFun camp in 1988, the Network has provided over 1.6 million experiences to children and families from more than 50 countries around the world.
Admission is $16.25 general admission, $13.25 for Coolidge Corner Theater members. The price includes the film screening and post-screening Q&A (which will run approximately 30 minutes). Tickets are available onsite at the box office, or at coolidge.org.
The Coolidge's screens are accessible by elevators. All are also equipped with a variety of options for patrons that are hard of hearing, deaf, blind, and/or visually impaired. For questions about accessibility or to request any special accommodations, please email info@coolidge.org.
More Hot Stories For You
November 22, 2022
Casting has been announced for Shakespeare & Company's holiday reading of Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley, written by Lauren Gunderson and Margot Melcon, and directed by Ariel Bock.
Righteous Babes Revue Will Join Chadwick Stokes & The Pintos For 15th Annual Calling All Crows Benefit at House Of Blues Boston
November 22, 2022
Calling All Crows announced that the Righteous Babes Revue will perform at its 15th Annual Benefit Concert December 10, 2022, at the House of Blues Boston. The concert, headlined by Chadwick Stokes & Friends, will open with Righteous Babe artists Gracie and Rachel, Holly Miranda, and Jocelyn Mackenzie performing a special set together.
Marblehead School of Ballet Will Hold Community Appreciation Week Activities and Winter Coat/Pajama Drive to Help Needy
November 22, 2022
The Marblehead School of Ballet (MSB) celebrates its annual Community Appreciation Week with special activities from Friday, December 2 through Thursday, December 8. The MSB and the North Shore Civic Ballet's drive continues to collect winter coats and pajamas to help neighbors in need this season now through Saturday, December 10.
65 Dancers Appear In South Shore Ballet Theatre's THE NUTCRACKER This December
November 21, 2022
Celebrating the magic of the holidays through the joy of dance, South Shore Ballet Theatre (SSBT) presents the seasonal classic “The Nutcracker,” on Saturday and Sunday, December 17 and 18, 1 pm and 5 pm, at Thayer Academy Center for Performing Arts, 745 Washington Street, Braintree.
Christine Ebersole to Perform With Billy Stritch at P-Town's Town Hall on New Year's Eve
November 21, 2022
Broadway @ Town Hall concert series will present Christine Ebersole in her Provincetown Town Hall debut for FIRST LIGHT FESTIVAL on New Year’s Eve, Saturday, December 31 at 7:00 PM - for One Show Only - with renowned entertainer Billy Stritch at the piano.