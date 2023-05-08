City Winery Boston's 5th Anniversary Year Continues With Wide Range Of Entertainment This Summer

City Winery Boston continues to celebrate its 5th anniversary, with a range of performances featuring music and comedy legends along with today's emerging stars. For a complete list of shows that are on sale now, visit Click Here.

The first unofficial week of summer brings Musiq Soulchild to City Winery Boston for 4 shows May 26-27. Known for his inspired mixes of genres like soul, funk, and hip hop, Musiq Soulchild, born Taalib Hassan Johnson, uses the name "Soulchild" as a way to show respect and admiration to his biggest musical influences such as Stevie Wonder, Donny Hathaway, Marvin Gaye, and many others.

John Waite, best known as lead singer of The Baby's and Bad English, will be performing songs from his 40 year catalog of hits when he plays the Main Stage at City Winery on June 1. That remarkable body of work includes songs such as "Every Step Of The Way," "If Anybody Had A Heart," "Missing You," The Baby's "Isn't It Time" and Bad English's "When I See You Smile."



Pioneer of the one-woman show, the incomparable Sandra Bernhard brings her "Spring Affair" to the Main Stage for one show on June 2. Her completely unique and raucous mix of cabaret, stand-up, rock-n-roll, and social commentary has been delighting audiences ever since she burst on the comedy scene in 1970's. She's currently co-starring as Fran on the FX Television / Ryan Murphy series "American Horror Story: NYC" and hosting a weekly radio show "Sandyland" on SiriusXM's Radio Andy channel 102, for which she won a broadcasting Gracie Award.

Genre-defying singer-songwriter Valerie June brings her unique musical potpourri to City Winery on June 14. She can be a little country and a little rock and roll and there's also folk, blues, soul, Appalachian to that combines to make what she calls "organic moonshine roots music."

The legendary Jorma Kaukonen, a founding member of the legendary Jefferson Airplane and Hot Tuna will be on stage at City Winery June 23. One of the most highly respected interpreters of American roots music, blues, and rock, a member of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and a Grammy recipient, Jorma is one of the founders of the San Francisco sound and a progenitor of Psychedelic Rock. He continues to tour the world bringing his unique styling to old blues tunes while presenting new songs of weight and dimension.



On July 1 City Winery Boston welcomes the remarkable Lisa Fischer who, as the subject of the 2013 Best Documentary Oscar winning film Twenty Feet from Stardom, stepped into the spotlight. She spent four decades as a back-up singer with icons like The Rolling Stones, Chaka Khan, Tina Turner, Luther Vandross, and Nine Inch Nails, and is standing front and center. Possessing "a remarkable vocal range and vocabulary, Fischer can sing soul, jazz, rock, gospel, pop, folk and classical with equal facility and authority," declared the Minneapolis Star-Tribune.

The Reverend Horton Heat (aka Jim Heath) along with the four-piece Delta Bombers, bring their exhausting high-energy show brand of primal tribal rockabilly and roll to City Winery Boston on July 7. Jim Heath calls himself a rock and roll shaman and a revelator-one who reveals and reinterprets the country-blues-rock roots of American music. He also calls himself a time-traveling space cowboy on an endless interstellar musical tour.

July 19, City Winery Boston presents An Intimate Evening with Lisa Loeb and Pete Muller and the Kindred Souls live in concert. An award-winning singer songwriter, touring musician, SiriusXM daily radio host, and philanthropist Lisa Loeb started her career with the platinum-selling hit song "Stay (I Missed You)" from the film Reality Bites, and has continued making music ever since. Lisa is also well known to parents and kids for her five children's albums and two illustrated children's books with music.

After more than two decades as founding member of the venerable Old 97's and acclaimed singer-songwriter in his own right, Rhett Miller has crafted a trio of new projects that see him pushing his creative energies in hitherto untraveled directions. He'll be on the Main Stage July 26

Affectionately referred to as "a well-oiled machine" which has played more than 10,00 shows over the past 50 years, Spyro Gyra pulls into City Winery Boston on August 5. Known for original instrumental pieces spiced with R&B, Latin and world music elements, Spyro Gyra emerged during the 1970s fusion wave and never let up, releasing 35 albums, and earning 13 Grammy nominations over the past five decades.

Singer-songwriter Rahsaan Patterson, brings his wide-ranging honey toned and velvety smooth vocals, coupled with superb songwriting craftsmanship to City Winery Boston for 2 shows on August 11. Patterson first landed in the national spotlight at age 10 alongside Fergie and Mario Lopez on the Disney show Kids Incorporated, and has since collaborated with the likes of Chaka Khan, Earth Wind & Fire, Lalah Hathaway and Fantasia, among others.

Roots music legends, the Grammy-winning Dave Alvin and Grammy nominee, Jimmie Dale Gilmore along with The Guilty Ones and special guest Dead Rock West will hit the stage August 25. Dave Alvin & Jimmie Dale Gilmore teamed up in 2017 and have since recorded music and continued to tour together with their band The Guilty Ones, swapping songs, telling stories, and sharing their life experiences on stage.

City Winery was founded in 2008 by Michael Dorf to deliver a unique combined culinary and cultural experience to urban wine enthusiasts. Each City Winery offers intimate concerts, food and wine seminars, private event spaces, upscale dining, and a fully functioning winery. Today, in addition to Boston, City Winery has physical locations in New York City, Chicago, Nashville, Atlanta, Washington DC, Philadelphia, and Hudson Valley. The Boston venue was described by the Boston Business Journal as a music venue "that proves the best vintages get better with age."

City Winery Boston is located at 80 Beverly St, between Haymarket and North Station in Boston. For a complete schedule of all the shows coming to City Winery Boston and to purchase tickets, visit Click Here.