City Winery Boston to Host FIGHT FOR THE RIGHT: A BENEFIT FOR KAMALA HARRIS

City Winery Boston will present "Fight For The Right: A Benefit for Kamala Harris," a concert dedicated to advancing Women's Reproductive Rights.

Scheduled for October 14th at 7:30pm, this compelling evening will feature performances by renowned artists Amanda Palmer, Ali McGuirk, Melissa Ferrick, and Gail Ann Dorsey. 100% of proceeds from the event will benefit Harris for President, emphasizing the importance of electing leaders who are committed to protecting women's rights.

The concert will showcase both original material and songs that inspire each artist, creating a powerful atmosphere of activism through music. The event is rooted in the urgent need to defend reproductive rights, and it promises to be a poignant gathering for advocates and allies alike.

Event Details:

● What: "Fight For The Right: A Benefit for Kamala Harris"

● When: October 14, 2023 - 7:30 PM

● Where: City Winery Boston, 80 Beverly St, Boston, MA

● Performers: Amanda Palmer, Ali McGuirk, Melissa Ferrick, Gail Ann Dorsey

About the Performers:

● Amanda Palmer: A long-time activist and a founding member of The Dresden Dolls, Amanda is known for her fierce advocacy and powerful presence both on stage and off.

● Gail Ann Dorsey: Celebrated for her work in David Bowie's band, Gail brings a wealth of experience and artistry to the event, amplifying the message of the night.

● Melissa Ferrick: An esteemed singer-songwriter and educator, Melissa is a professor at Northeastern University, blending her passion for music with her commitment to teaching.

● Ali McGuirk: A rising star in the Boston music scene, Ali's soulful sound and thought-provoking lyrics contribute to the evening's inspiring lineup.

This event is a testament to the strong relationship and past collaborations between City Winery and Amanda Palmer, who previously partnered for a benefit focusing on freedom of speech surrounding the music of Sinéad O'Connor at City Winery NYC. These shared values and commitments to important causes have fostered a supportive community that aims to make a difference.

City Winery is not just a venue for exceptional music; it is a platform for artists and the community to take a stand on issues that matter. 100% of net proceeds from this concert will go directly to Harris for President, reinforcing the belief that electing leaders who prioritize women's rights is vital.

Ticket Sales: bit.ly/FightForTheRight

● Pre-sale Tickets: Available starting Wednesday, October 2nd at 10 AM

● General Sale Tickets: Available starting Wednesday, October 2nd at 5 PM

Join us at City Winery Boston for an inspiring evening that blends art, activism, and community engagement. Together, we can amplify our voices and ensure that women's rights remain a priority in the political landscape.

For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit City Winery Boston's website.

