Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

City Winery Boston Debuts Berklee Ensemble Brunch This Sunday; New Ensembles Announced

Each Sunday the series, curated by Berklee's Ensemble Department, presents a different group representing a wide variety of genres, styles, size, and configurations.

Boston News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 13, 2022  

City Winery Boston Debuts Berklee Ensemble Brunch This Sunday; New Ensembles Announced

City Winery Boston, in partnership with the Berklee College of Music, will launch The Berklee Ensemble Brunch Series this Sunday, September 18th.

The partnership brings live music performed by student ensembles from the world's preeminent contemporary music school into one of Boston's unique dining and entertainment venues.

Each Sunday the series, curated by Berklee's Ensemble Department, presents a different group representing a wide variety of genres, styles, size, and configurations playing music spanning from Afro-Pop to Broadway, Funk to Joni Mitchell and everything in between. The series debuts with The Music of Charles Mingus on September 18. Upcoming brunches will feature Berklee Ensembles performing The Music of Miles Davis on September 25th, the Jazz Standards Ensemble on October 2nd, and The Music of Roy Hargrove on October 9th. Additional programming will be announced soon.

City Winery Founder & CEO Michael Dorf explains, "Starting out as a musician isn't easy. We're glad to provide an authentic (and paid!) performance experience for these students. Berklee is the ideal partner for this experiment, and we anticipate great success - and incredible music!"

"We are thrilled to have the opportunity to team up with City Winery to present a beautiful experience with music while showcasing the talents of Berklee out in the community," says Tyrone Chase, Berklee's Assistant Chair of the Ensemble Department."

Berklee's roster of successful alumni includes Keith Jarrett, Pat Metheny, Branford Marsalis, Diana Krall, Melissa Etheridge, Charlie Puth, as well as John Mayer, and Esperanza Spaulding.

City Winery was founded in 2008 by Michael Dorf to deliver a unique combined culinary and cultural experience to urban wine enthusiasts. Each City Winery offers intimate concerts, food and wine seminars, private event spaces, upscale dining, and a fully functioning winery. Today, in addition to Boston, City Winery has physical locations in New York City, Chicago, Nashville, Atlanta, Washington DC, Philadelphia, and Hudson Valley.

The Berklee Ensemble Brunch Series runs Sundays beginning September 18. Noon-2pm (doors open at 11am) is $45 per person including buffet.

For information visit citywinery.com/boston. City Winery is located at 80 Beverly St, between Haymarket and North Station in Boston.


Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


ArtsEmerson Presents ON BECKETT Next MonthArtsEmerson Presents ON BECKETT Next Month
September 13, 2022

ArtsEmerson, Boston's leading presenter of contemporary world theater and film and the professional presenting and producing organization of Emerson College, is excited to welcome Tony Award-winning actor and master clown Bill Irwin to Boston for his solo stage piece On Beckett which will run six performances only from October 26 – 30, 2022 at the Emerson Paramount Center Robert J. Orchard Stage.
All-New CIRQUE MUSICA: HOLIDAY WONDERLAND Nationwide Tour AnnouncedAll-New CIRQUE MUSICA: HOLIDAY WONDERLAND Nationwide Tour Announced
September 12, 2022

TCG Entertainment, producer of one of the top Cirque-style shows in the industry, has announced the all-new Cirque Musica: Holiday Wonderland -- a must-see holiday event to usher in the magic of the season.
Comedian Kathleen Madigan Announces THE BOXED WINE & TINY BANJOS 2023 TOURComedian Kathleen Madigan Announces THE BOXED WINE & TINY BANJOS 2023 TOUR
September 12, 2022

Comedian Kathleen Madigan has announced her Boxed Wine & Tiny Banjos 2023 Tour with 23 dates that will kick-off in January 2023.
PAW PATROL LIVE! HEROES UNITE 2023 U.S. Tour AnnouncedPAW PATROL LIVE! HEROES UNITE 2023 U.S. Tour Announced
September 12, 2022

Nickelodeon and VStar Entertainment Group has announced the launch of PAW Patrol Live! “Heroes Unite,” based on the top-rated animated preschool series PAW Patrol, airing on Nickelodeon and produced by Spin Master Entertainment.
Shakespeare & Company to Present 'Linklater Voice' And 'The Power Of Imagery' Online This OctoberShakespeare & Company to Present 'Linklater Voice' And 'The Power Of Imagery' Online This October
September 12, 2022

Shakespeare & Company's Center for Actor Training schedule of online workshops and intensives for Fall 2022 continues October 3, 10, 17, and 24 with Linklater Voice and the Power of Imagery, led by faculty member Marie Ramirez Downing (she/her).