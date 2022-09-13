City Winery Boston Debuts Berklee Ensemble Brunch This Sunday; New Ensembles Announced

City Winery Boston, in partnership with the Berklee College of Music, will launch The Berklee Ensemble Brunch Series this Sunday, September 18th.

The partnership brings live music performed by student ensembles from the world's preeminent contemporary music school into one of Boston's unique dining and entertainment venues.

Each Sunday the series, curated by Berklee's Ensemble Department, presents a different group representing a wide variety of genres, styles, size, and configurations playing music spanning from Afro-Pop to Broadway, Funk to Joni Mitchell and everything in between. The series debuts with The Music of Charles Mingus on September 18. Upcoming brunches will feature Berklee Ensembles performing The Music of Miles Davis on September 25th, the Jazz Standards Ensemble on October 2nd, and The Music of Roy Hargrove on October 9th. Additional programming will be announced soon.

City Winery Founder & CEO Michael Dorf explains, "Starting out as a musician isn't easy. We're glad to provide an authentic (and paid!) performance experience for these students. Berklee is the ideal partner for this experiment, and we anticipate great success - and incredible music!"

"We are thrilled to have the opportunity to team up with City Winery to present a beautiful experience with music while showcasing the talents of Berklee out in the community," says Tyrone Chase, Berklee's Assistant Chair of the Ensemble Department."

Berklee's roster of successful alumni includes Keith Jarrett, Pat Metheny, Branford Marsalis, Diana Krall, Melissa Etheridge, Charlie Puth, as well as John Mayer, and Esperanza Spaulding.

City Winery was founded in 2008 by Michael Dorf to deliver a unique combined culinary and cultural experience to urban wine enthusiasts. Each City Winery offers intimate concerts, food and wine seminars, private event spaces, upscale dining, and a fully functioning winery. Today, in addition to Boston, City Winery has physical locations in New York City, Chicago, Nashville, Atlanta, Washington DC, Philadelphia, and Hudson Valley.

The Berklee Ensemble Brunch Series runs Sundays beginning September 18. Noon-2pm (doors open at 11am) is $45 per person including buffet.

For information visit citywinery.com/boston. City Winery is located at 80 Beverly St, between Haymarket and North Station in Boston.