Cinefest Latino Boston Announces National Hispanic Heritage Month Screening Series

From the team that previously presented the Boston Latino International Film Festival (BLIFF), Cinefest Latino Boston announced its inaugural National Hispanic Heritage Month Screening Series to take place on Friday, September 30 and Sunday, Oct 2, 2022.

Utama, a feature film directed by Alejandro Loayza Grisi will screen on Friday, September 30 at 7:00 PM ET at the Emerson Paramount Center's Bright Family Screening Room. The film shares the story of how a couple's life herding llamas in the Bolivian highlands is threatened by a severe drought. Loayza Grisi will be participating in a Q&A following the screening via Zoom.

A screening of El Rey de Todo El Mundo, a Mexican musical directed by Carlos Saura, will take place on Sunday, October 2 at 2:00 PM ET at the Coolidge Corner Theatre. The film explores the folkloric tradition of the music and dance of Mexico.

Cinefest Latino Boston is committed to using the power of film to break stereotypes, bring cultures and communities together and reveal the complex issues affecting the Latinx community in the United States, as well as communities in Latin America and Spain. The festival is excited for its first screening series event and plans to host a full film festival in the fall of 2023.

Sabrina Avilés, Executive Director of Cinefest Latino Boston, is committing Cinefest Latino Boston to a year-round effort to showcase the local and domestic Latinx film community, while continuing to offer a premier venue for international films in the U.S.

"This screening series is a coming-out of sorts, a chance for CineFest Latino Boston to kick off our new festival, and showcase the brilliance and complexity of Latinx and Latin American films during Hispanic Heritage month," says Avilés. "We plan to return next year with a full lineup."

Tickets for the Cinefest Latino Boston National Hispanic Heritage Month Screening Series are on sale soon starting at $10. Information about the films and how to purchase tickets will be available at cinefestlatino.com.